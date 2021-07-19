Goodwin Daniel L Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lowe's Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Akamai Technologies Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc

- New Purchases: LOW, 6CL0, MPWR, DE, FLT, FISV, QQQ, BX, WDAY, XOM, RNG, KO, EPD, RNP, ATNM,
- Added Positions: SPY, C, AMZN, BLL, BABA, PANW, BIDU, AAPL, FDX, HACK, GOOGL, JPM, NFLX,
- Reduced Positions: SEDG, RPAI, RDS.A, BP, MPLX, AMD, DHC, AIV, FB, PEY, EVRG,
- Sold Out: AKAM, U, FROG, 7AY1,
- Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) - 8,243,532 shares, 45.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,883 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 14,110 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) - 252,583 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,777 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio.
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $378.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $244.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $331.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $353.627600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 73.87%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $423.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 86.99%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Ball Corp by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $387.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $175.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.121000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97.Sold Out: Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (7AY1)
Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.46.
