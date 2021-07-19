Logo
Goodwin Daniel L Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lowe's Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Akamai Technologies Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Goodwin Daniel L (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lowe's Inc, Citigroup Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, sells Akamai Technologies Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc, JFrog, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodwin Daniel L. As of 2021Q2, Goodwin Daniel L owns 112 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goodwin Daniel L's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodwin+daniel+l/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goodwin Daniel L
  1. Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) - 8,243,532 shares, 45.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,883 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 14,110 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.
  4. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) - 252,583 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,777 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 58,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $378.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $244.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $331.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Goodwin Daniel L initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $353.627600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 73.87%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $423.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 86.99%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Ball Corp by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $387.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $175.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Goodwin Daniel L added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.121000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

Sold Out: Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (7AY1)

Goodwin Daniel L sold out a holding in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $5.75 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Goodwin Daniel L. Also check out:

1. Goodwin Daniel L's Undervalued Stocks
2. Goodwin Daniel L's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goodwin Daniel L's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goodwin Daniel L keeps buying
