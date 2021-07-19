Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

- New Purchases: EAGG, CHWY, PWZ, MDYV, MDYG, INFL, DBEF, CRBN, GTX, 4LRA, GRMN, TLRY, TLRY, DOCU, TSQ, FSK, FRHLF, TNL, TDY, NWL, KSS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, SPGI, BAH, CRM, IGSB, FDX, NEE, COST, IJR, FIS, CMCSA, VCIT, ADI, FNDX, PG, AGG, UNH, FB, CDW, MDY, IWP, PPG, IWR, NKE, IJH, KR, SPY, SUSB, BSV, VMBS, ITOT, IBB, IVW, HYG, IWD, IWF, FLOT, KRE, SCHR, VYM, VONG, VIG, VB, SPSB, SMH, SHY, SDY, IWS, MINT, NEWR, JKJ, JKD, IYW, IYM, IYJ, IYH, FISV, SLB, ROP, RPM, PNC, NUE, NVDA, MET, HBAN, SO, FITB, D, CAT, BLK, AFG, MO, ALL, ADBE, V, DGRO, BND, BIV, SPT, IHRT, CNDT, AKR, COTY, FDN, LULU, FSLR, PTY, NAC, NAZ, NUO, SYK,
- Reduced Positions: DE, LOW, VOO, AAPL, BRK.B, LHX, ACN, INTC, LH, ITW, PEP, TJX, BRK.A, MCD, WIW, GOOG, IVOO, MBB, PFF, VCSH, VIOO, T, GOOGL, SJM, SBUX, RTX, STZ, DEO, KMB, MKC, MRK, NSRGY, NVS, TRV, SYY, VFC, WM, TTNDY, DOW, OTIS, IGIB, IEMG, IWM, SCHB, SCHZ, VBR, VOOV, AEP, AON, AMAT, AJG, BK, BA, BWA, BF.B, CRH, CSX, CVS, CNI, CP, SCHW, CHKP, CVX, CI, CINF, CSCO, C, KO, CL, COP, CFR, XRAY, DHR, DRI, DOV, DD, EOG, ETN, ECL, EMR, ERIC, RE, XOM, FRT, FFBC, FMX, GE, GILD, GGG, HIG, HSY, IBM, IBN, IEX, IFNNY, KEY, MDLZ, LCNB, LMT, MAR, MDT, MS, VTRS, NEM, VSMD, ORCL, PKG, PFE, RHHBY, RDS.A, SWKS, SNA, SONY, STE, SUI, TSM, TGT, TXN, UBS, VRTX, VOD, GWW, WAB, WAFD, WMB, UOVEY, MCR, BHK, RNP, JAZZ, TEL, PM, RGA, SHECY, TOELY, CRRFY, TSLA, NXPI, FBHS, ABBV, SAIC, BABA, HUBS, FTV, YUMC, IR, BHF, DELL, SWAV, ALC, CTVA, ALIZY, CARR, VNT, BIL, DVY, EFG, GOVT, ICF, IEF, IJS, IVE, IVV, IWB, IWN, IWO, LQD, MUB, SCHA, SCHD, SCHF, SCHO, SCHX, SCZ, SHYG, SMB, TIP, VBK, VEU, VOOG, VT, VTEB, VV, XLF,
- Sold Out: VAR, STX, PBR.A, FCAM, ALPMY, SFTBY, VIVHY, SBGSY, CABGY, FN, GELYY, NTOIY, CHGCY, ACSAY, VIPS, SPLK, YY, ICLR, TWOU, NOMD, WHGLY, CC, GTXMQ, FSKR, IAC, KRON, AAN, SPEM, VDE, PEG, ACGL, GIB, FTRCQ, RDY, EXAS, FLIR, ADRNY, KB, LNVGY, LOGI, MDP, NTDOY, ASGN, WD5A, TIMB, VEOEY, VULC, PRG, MIN, PDT, ARKAY, AER, CGEMY, EDVMF, SSEZY, SRPT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,965,091 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 990,484 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,913 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 334,748 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,029,975 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRHLF)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Freehold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $8.03, with an estimated average price of $7.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $285.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.424300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3538.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 26,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 442737.50%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $409.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 82,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 79.26%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $166.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Kroger Co (KR)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.253600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (GELYY)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.34 and $67.67, with an estimated average price of $54.38.Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.19 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $61.73.Sold Out: SSE PLC (SSEZY)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in SSE PLC. The sale prices were between $20.13 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $21.16.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.
