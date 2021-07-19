Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, S&P Global Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bartlett & Co. LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bartlett & Co. LLC owns 1054 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,965,091 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 990,484 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,913 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 334,748 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,029,975 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Freehold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $8.03, with an estimated average price of $7.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $285.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.424300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3538.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 26,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 442737.50%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $409.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $104.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 82,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 79.26%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 58,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $166.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.253600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.34 and $67.67, with an estimated average price of $54.38.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.19 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $61.73.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in SSE PLC. The sale prices were between $20.13 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $21.16.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.