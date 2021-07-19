Logo
Snowline Gold Closes Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 2,857,142 Units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.35 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$999,999.70 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of Snowline and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.53 until July 16, 2023.

In connection with the Offering, Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") has been granted a pre-emptive right to maintain its pro-rata interest pursuant to the terms of an investment agreement with the Company for as long as Crescat owns more than 2% of the common shares of Snowline (calculated on a partially diluted basis).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Ursa gold and base metals project. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day hold period, expiring on November 17, 2021.

The securities issued under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absentregistration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall notconstitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a 7-project portfolio covering over 90,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's projects all lie in the prolific Tintina Gold Province that hosts multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits, from Kinross' Fort Knox mine to Newmont's Coffee deposit. Snowline's first mover claim position represents a unique opportunity to explore and expand a new greenfield, district-scale gold system.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nikolas Matysek, B.Sc. (Geol)
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.
+1-778-228-3020
[email protected]

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.



