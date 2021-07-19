Macy's Launches 'And Now This' for the Fashion-Forward, Contemporary Shopper

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Macy's Launches 'And Now This' for the Fashion-Forward, Contemporary Shopper

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today,Macy’s (

NYSE:M, Financial) introduced a new private brand, And Now This. The line launching in ready-to-wear and men’s categories for the fashion-forward, contemporary dresser, features effortlessly wearable elevated basics and sophisticated pieces. Made for every moment of the day and every wherever-life-takes-you decision, the brand inspires shoppers to showcase their most authentic self and celebrate unique and evolving style, through trend-forward pieces at affordable price points. Available now at macys.com and select stores, And Now This opens up a world of endless possibilities for customers’ amazing, ready-for-anything life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005592/en/

ANT_rtw.jpg

Discover versatile pieces made for your amazing, ready-for-anything life from And Now This, exclusively at Macy’s; And Now This Cutout Sweater and Ripped Flare-Leg Jeans, $39.00 - $44.00 (Photo: Business Wire)

“And Now This features elevated essentials for contemporary shoppers looking to dress around trends and confidently express themselves through fashion,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office.

Ready-to-Wear

The ready-to-wear selection offers an assortment of elevated basics with a twist, that can be mixed and matched for any time of year or occasion. The collection was created for the trend-forward shopper who is looking for of-the-moment pieces, such as ribbed dresses, tanks and bodysuits; outerwear, such as jackets and athleisure; casual dresses and denim. The line offers sizes XS – XXL.

Men’s

The men’s assortment was created with the stylish, on-the-go shopper in mind. The capsule of essentials consists of items such as basic tees, henley tops, button-down shirts, jogger sets, outerwear, everyday bottoms and denim. Breeze through the transitional months, from summer to fall with the perfect basics, from short sleeve to long sleeve, from cotton to flannel. The range of colorways is also suited for simple, clean style or the expressive, colorful dresser. The line offers sizes S – XXL.

Experience And Now This

Join us for launch fun in these select cities:

  • New York City – Check out the And Now This food truck for delicious frozen treats and amazing shoppable items from the collection. Meet us at Herald Square on Saturday, July 24 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST, Washington Square Park from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST and Madison Square Park from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. EST.
  • Chicago – Join us at Sundays on State for an interactive experience as models highlight the line’s versatility inside the iconic windows at Macy’s State Street on Sunday, July 25 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. CST.
  • Fort Lauderdale – Our South Florida fashion truck will be at the Fort Lauderdale Art Walk on Saturday, July 31 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. EST showing the new line.

About Macy’s

Macy’s is America’s Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app, and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy’s customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy’s helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities. For more information, please visit macysinc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210719005592r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005592/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment