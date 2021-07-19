Extra Space Storage Surpasses 2,000 Store Milestone

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Extra Space Storage Surpasses 2,000 Store Milestone

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company has over 2,000 Extra Space branded self-storage properties across the U.S.

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR), a Real Estate Investment Trust and member of the S&P 500, is celebrating onboarding their 2,000th property. The company, which was founded in 1977 and went public in 2004, has doubled in store count since 2013.

extra_space_storage_inc_logo.jpg

"The self-storage industry continues to prove itself as stable and resilient. While the sector is competitive, our advanced technology, high-performing team and great platform continue to produce strong results, allowing us to continue our accretive growth nationwide," said CEO Joe Margolis.

Extra Space Storage now operates over 2,000 stores across 40 states and Washington, D.C. These stores provide 1.4 million units, creating 156 million square feet of rentable space. In 2020, Extra Space invested over $900 million in external growth investments.

Extra Space's property growth comes from multiple sources. Of the 2000 stores, 53 percent are wholly owned properties acquired by the REIT, seven percent are owned in a joint venture with partners, and 40 percent are managed on behalf of independent owners by Extra Space Storage's ManagementPlus platform. Extra Space is the largest self-storage management company in the U.S. and has won Inside Self-Storage's "Best Third-Party Management Company" award consistently over the past decade.

"We've been looking forward to hitting this growth milestone. It's a big marker for our team and shows the exceptional work our 4,000+ employees have put into growing our company," said CEO Joe Margolis. "Looking ahead, we have a very promising future. I believe we have the deepest and strongest team in the industry, and I'm grateful to work alongside so many talented individuals here at Extra Space."

In 2020, Extra Space was named a "Best Places to Work" by Glassdoor and was the 90th ranked company out of over 1 million companies considered. Extra Space was also named by Forbes as a "Best Employer for Diversity and won the "Leader in the Light" award from National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) – marking the first time a self-storage company was recognized for their sustainability efforts by NAREIT. Learn about joining the Extra Space team at careers.extraspace.com/

About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of July 19, 2021, Extra Space Storage operates over 2,000 self-storage stores comprising approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 156 million square feet of rentable space. Extra Space Storage offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. Extra Space Storage is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. Learn more on extraspace.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA46717&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-surpasses-2-000-store-milestone-301336543.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA46717&Transmission_Id=202107190830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA46717&DateId=20210719
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment