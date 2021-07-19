NLS Pharmaceutics Announces the Appointment of Eric Konofal, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the appointment of Eric Konofal, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Konofal is a co-founder and has over 30 years of experience as a physician and leading researcher in the field of sleep disorders and other CNS diseases.

"As a co-founder of NLS, Eric has already made enormous contributions to the Company with regard to our early work on Quilience® and Nolazol®, and now he is able to fully devote his time and energy to advancing our drug pipeline and bringing value to patients, care givers, and our shareholders," said Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics. "The time for Eric to join us as our permanent Chief Scientific Officer couldn't be better as we recently submitted a series of patent applications, and our early-stage pipeline now includes five compounds in addition to Quilience® that have been issued patents or for which patent applications have been filed."

"I am delighted to serve as the Company's Chief Scientific Officer where I can directly oversee the development of our pipeline of repurposed compounds and new chemical entities designed to address rare and complex CNS disorders," said Dr. Konofal. "Our lead product candidate, Quilience®, is an exciting technology that we discovered has partial orexin-2 binding activity, and therefore, offers potential to significantly improve the treatment of patients with narcolepsy. In addition to supporting this program, my focus will be on the advancement of our earlier-stage compounds intended to treat diseases such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (or ME/CFS) associated with COVID-19, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, and other sleep-wake cycle disorders including Central Disorders of Hypersomnolence (CDH) such as Kleine-Levin Syndrome. I am very proud to have co-founded this Company, and I look forward to realizing its potential promise in helping patients with debilitating neurological conditions."

Dr. Konofal is a primary clinical and internationally renowned scientific researcher, and is an accomplished drug hunter and drug pipeline developer. He is a senior medical consultant for the Pediatric Sleep Disorders Center at Robert-Debre University of Paris (APHP). Dr. Konofal served as Principal Clinical Investigator at the Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacogenetic Department at Robert-Debre University of Paris. His research has focused on brain- and iron-dopamine interactions in subjects with neurological sleep disorders (RLS, PLMS), and ADHD. Additionally, Dr. Konofal served as a consultant at the sleep disorder center of Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital Group (APHP), specializing in ADHD, RLS, PLMS and CDH. He initiated previous studies based on iron and its role in the pathophysiology of ADHD, and has conducted extensive research on the relationship between the brain and iron.

Dr. Konofal launched a clinical trial on the efficacy of mazindol in children with ADHD (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT00508677) and obtained the U.S. patent for mazindol in the treatment of ADHD. He wrote the scientific rationale for Nolazol® and discovered the pharmacological profile of mazindol and its orexin-2 receptor binding properties.

Dr. Konofal has authored over 70 peer-reviewed publications in the area of sleep disorders and other CNS diseases. His major scientific contributions are:

Pioneered the field Sleepiness in ADHD and increased motricity during sleep in ADHD (Lecendreux & Konofal, 2000; Konofal et al., 2001)

Discovered the primary role of iron in the brain in ADHD and its pathophysiology (Konofal et al. 2004; Patent Granted in 2006)

Discovered the effectiveness of mazindol in ADHD (2016) and the role of orexin-2 receptors in its binding profile

Dr. Konofal earned his M.D. degree and Ph.D. at the University of Paris (APHP).

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol ER), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin-2 receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating NolazolÒ (mazindol controlled-release) in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

