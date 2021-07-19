Winners, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 21st, 2021, from 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, to present its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Winners is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 21st, 2021, from 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM ET. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. CEO, Wayne Allyn Root in real time.

Mr. Root will make a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Root will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Please register here at https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1479677%26amp%3Btp_key%3D2d44faef25%26amp%3Bsti%3Dwnrs to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado and New Jersey, able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tom Terwilliger

CEO

[email protected]

(954) 908 3366

