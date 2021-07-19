Logo
Kalo Gold to Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market in United States

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (

TSXV:KALO, Financial) ("Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

Kalo Gold's common shares will commence trading at the market opening on the OTCQB on July 19, 2021 under the symbol "KLGDF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol KALO.

Also as announced on July 6, 2021, the Company's common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (i.e. "DTC Eligible"). This electronic method of clearing securities simplifies the process of trading the Company's common shares accelerating the settlement process for investors and brokers and enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

Fred Tejada, Kalo Gold Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The trading of our shares on the OTCQB platform is timely and provides Kalo with the opportunity for greater engagement with its U.S. investors. It also allows US investors to more easily invest in our common stock at a time when precious metals investment interest continues to grow."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to the genuine North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

About Kalo Gold

Kalo Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the Vatu Aurum gold project on Fiji's north island, Vanua Levu. Kalo holds two mineral exploration licenses covering 36,700 hectares of land and on trend with many of the largest gold deposits in the world in the Southwest Pacific Ring of Fire.

On behalf of Kalo Gold
Fred Tejada
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information contact, please contact Kevin Ma, President and Director, at [email protected] or +1-604-363-0411.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to proposed drilling timeline and the proposed expansion of the exploration program. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including statements regarding the proposed drilling timeline and the proposed expansion of the exploration program, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filing statement dated February 9, 2021 and latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis filed with certain securities commissions in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements herein may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE : Kalo Gold Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655948/Kalo-Gold-to-Begin-Trading-on-the-OTCQB-Market-in-United-States

