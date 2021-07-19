Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Roblox One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as one of the 2021+Best+Workplaces+for+Millennials%26trade%3B. This is Roblox’s first time being named to this prestigious list—the company previously appeared on several Best+Workplaces+in+the+Bay+Area%26trade%3B lists. Earning a spot means that Roblox is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. In that survey, 94% of Roblox’s employees, the majority of the team in the millennial demographic, said Roblox is a great place to work. This number is 35% higher than the average U.S. company.

“Our team, which is 80% in engineering and product, is solving a unique and exciting set of technical challenges as we build our vision of the metaverse connecting billions of people,” said Barbara Messing, Chief Marketing & People Experience Officer at Roblox. “In addition to our mission that draws top talent in, we continuously foster our strong Inventor Culture and invest in programs, benefits, and learning opportunities to create an environment where every individual can thrive, and we are thrilled with our employees’ recognition of these efforts.”

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ treat their employees like people, not just employees,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”

Earlier this year, Roblox was named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Roblox also was ranked as a Best Workplace in 2019 and 2020 by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

About Roblox

Roblox’s (NYSE: RBLX) mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit+corp.roblox.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great+Place+to+Work+Trust+Index%26trade%3B+survey. Read+the+full+methodology.

To get on this list next year, start+here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

