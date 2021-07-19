Logo
LucidSound Announces the New Designed for Xbox LS15X Shock Blue Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S Available Exclusively at GameStop

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Designed for Xbox LS15X Shock Blue wireless headset was created with the Xbox team to provide unrivaled features and performance!

PR Newswire

WOODINVILLE, Wash., July 19, 2021

WOODINVILLE, Wash., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidSound, crafters of premium audio products specifically for the needs of gamers in their everyday lives, is launching the Designed for Xbox LS15X Shock Blue Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S. LucidSound worked closely with the team at Xbox to create an eye-catching new headset to match the popular Xbox Wireless Controllers in Shock Blue. The LS15X Shock Blue is packed with features designed to give gamers a competitive edge that allows them to focus on the game. The LS15X Shock Blue is exclusively available now at GameStop for $99.99.

New_Designed_for_Xbox_LS15X.jpg

"We are focused on what matters most to gamers," said Chris Von Huben, LucidSound Sr. Director of Audio. "Don't lose another match because your audio cuts out. We set out to exceed the expectations of gamers starting with our industry leading wireless technology that provides rock solid connectivity. The LS15X delivers an ultra-comfortable design, a sound stage created to take advantage of the different surround sound options offered through Xbox, crystal-clear communication and our iconic control system that allows the gamer to lock into their game and still be able to make critical in-game audio adjustments intuitively."

Interference Free, low latency Wireless Performance

Not all wireless headsets perform equally and LucidSound has set the bar for peak performance. Our advanced wireless technology delivers a stable and clear wireless signal even in the most crowded WiFi and mesh network environments. Without the need for configuration, the one-step setup gets you gaming in no time.

Custom-Tuned Audio and Crystal-Clear Chat with Dual Mics

Hear immersive high-fidelity audio and Windows Sonic Surround Sound through powerful, precision-tuned 50mm drivers with three custom EQ modes. The conveniently designed dual mic system includes a detachable boom mic with an LED mute indicator for crystal-clear communication. The integrated mic provides a backup solution so you never lose contact with your teammates and can be used when wired to mobile devices.

Designed for Marathon Gaming

Comfort is king and the last thing you want to do is bow out of a game because your headset caused a headache. The LS15 provides the perfect balance of tension and an ultra-light weight design that will provide lasting comfort through those marathon gaming sessions. Other creature comforts include glasses-friendly soft memory foam earpads, 15-hour rechargeable battery and spacious earcups that twist flat to rest comfortably around your neck.

Intuitive Controls

The iconic LucidSound control system enables gamers to make intuitive split-second adjustments without ever losing focus on the game. Control game audio, chat balance and microphone mute with LED indicator via on-ear quick-access controls.

The LS15X Shock Blue is exclusively available now at GameStop for $99.99. To learn more, visit LucidSound.

About LucidSound

LucidSound was founded with a simple mission: to serve gamers everywhere by making gaming headsets that sound great, feel great, and look great. In 2016, a small team of gaming industry veterans leveraged their collective experience to pioneer a new direction in gaming audio, bringing audiophile-grade sound, premium build quality, and a fresh take on design to the category. Winning media awards right from the start, LucidSound has quickly become an industry leader thanks to our dedicated community of partners and fans. LucidSound aims to be the audio brand you trust in gaming and life. LucidSound is part of PowerA, a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe. LucidSound gaming headsets and accessories are sold at retailers worldwide.

About PowerA

Headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA is a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe. PowerA products are available at major retailers across the globe, including North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucidsound-announces-the-new-designed-for-xbox-ls15x-shock-blue-wireless-gaming-headset-for-xbox-series-xs-available-exclusively-at-gamestop-301336563.html

SOURCE PowerA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL46330&Transmission_Id=202107191210PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL46330&DateId=20210719
