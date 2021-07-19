Wendell David Associates Inc Buys Qualcomm Inc, CSX Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Roche Holding AG, EPAM Systems Inc

New Purchases: GNRC, EQIX, POOL, GOOG,

Portsmouth, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, CSX Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Equinix Inc, Equity Residential, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Roche Holding AG, EPAM Systems Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wendell David Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wendell David Associates Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $892 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 140,999 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 362,833 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 200,721 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,891 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Nike Inc (NKE) - 213,657 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $430.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $826.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $452.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2579.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 52,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 66.27%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Equity Residential by 45.97%. The purchase prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Heico Corp by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $125.8 and $148.24, with an estimated average price of $137.68. The stock is now traded at around $131.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 50.62%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $381.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Wendell David Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 24.6%. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.735100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Wendell David Associates Inc still held 23,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 25.34%. The sale prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wendell David Associates Inc still held 21,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wendell David Associates Inc reduced to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 22.5%. The sale prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $531.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wendell David Associates Inc still held 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.