Trust Asset Management LLC Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Arthur J. Gallagher, Cerner Corp, Sells Williams Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Alerian MLP ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Trust Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Arthur J. Gallagher, Cerner Corp, Expedia Group Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, sells Williams Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Alerian MLP ETF, HP Inc, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Trust Asset Management LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $737 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trust Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trust Asset Management LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 967,138 shares, 56.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%
  2. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 271,671 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.24%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,349 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%
  4. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 274,138 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,513 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35%
New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $187.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $76.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $272.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $136.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93.

Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.91 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $10.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trust Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Trust Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trust Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trust Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trust Asset Management LLC keeps buying
