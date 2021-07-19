Trust Asset Management LLC Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Arthur J. Gallagher, Cerner Corp, Sells Williams Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Alerian MLP ETF

- New Purchases: NXPI, AJG, CERN, EXPE, HIG, LH, MXIM, NTRS, TER, CDW, SYF, QRVO, DELL, HBAN, VTRS,
- Added Positions: XLI, AAPL, MSFT, XLP, AMZN, GOOG, XLE, XLB, XLRE, XLU, FB, JPM, NVDA, TSLA, BRK.B, JNJ, HD, UNH, V, PYPL, ADBE, BAC, DIS, MA, T, ABT, ACN, INTC, MRK, NFLX, NKE, PFE, CRM, TMO, VZ, WFC, AVGO, ABBV, AMD, AMGN, AMAT, BLK, BMY, C, DHR, GS, IBM, INTU, LOW, MCD, MDT, MS, ORCL, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, CB, ATVI, A, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AXP, AIG, APH, ADI, AON, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BK, BDX, BIIB, BSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, CNC, FIS, SCHW, CI, CSCO, CTSH, CMCSA, DXCM, EW, EA, FISV, F, GPN, HUM, IDXX, ICE, ISRG, KLAC, LRCX, MMC, SPGI, MET, MCHP, MU, MCO, MSI, PNC, BKNG, PGR, PRU, REGN, ROST, SIVB, TRV, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TJX, USB, VRTX, ANTM, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, TEL, MSCI, DG, CHTR, GM, HCA, APTV, NOW, ZTS, IQV, TWTR, AFL, AMP, ANSS, AZO, BBY, VIAC, LUMN, GLW, DHI, DLTR, FITB, GILD, ILMN, LEN, MAR, MCK, MTD, ORLY, PAYX, RMD, SWKS, STT, VFC, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, DFS, FRC, HLT, KEYS, ETSY,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AMLP, HPQ, HPE, LLY, CME, VRSN, FTNT, BAX,
- Sold Out: WMB, EPD, ET, TRP, PAA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Trust Asset Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 967,138 shares, 56.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 271,671 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,349 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 274,138 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,513 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35%
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $187.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $76.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $272.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Trust Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $136.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93.Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Trust Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.91 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $10.24.
