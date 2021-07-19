Logo
Tsfg, Llc Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tsfg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tsfg, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tsfg, Llc owns 818 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TSFG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsfg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TSFG, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 81,369 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 53,739 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 103,617 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,653 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
  5. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 21,841 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.99%
New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $189.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 11,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.298900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $182.530700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $172.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 148.99%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $395.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 21,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 479.62%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $175.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 20,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5986.95%. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 35,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $126.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 58,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 94.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 134,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 165.55%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $161.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (M44)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $26.84.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Aegion Corp (AEGN)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.

Sold Out: Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $4.63 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.17.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of TSFG, LLC. Also check out:

1. TSFG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TSFG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TSFG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TSFG, LLC keeps buying
