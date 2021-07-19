Tsfg, Llc Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF

- New Purchases: VIS, SKYY, ICSH, VDC, VAW, VNLA, NET, SPHQ, VEEV, FGEN, SPOT, DOCU, SRVR, OKTA, CVNA, FLJP, Z, TTD, COUP, DDOG, RPRX, DASH, RBLX, EWC, SPDW, SPHD, XSOE, SAM, DXCM, MDB, TXG, U, HFXI, ALNY, BTI, DLR, SYY, MARA, SE, CRWD, EWD, AAP, ARE, AXP, ABC, AVB, CLDX, TFC, BBY, BLK, BXP, CMS, COF, FIS, CXW, DOV, EOG, ETN, ETR, GPS, HIG, TT, LBTYA, NDAQ, SEEL, PH, PGR, O, RSG, RGLD, SWK, TROW, VFC, VLO, VTR, FTS, MQY, FSLR, AYTU, AVEO, ACP, NRZ, PLXP, ZOM, RDFN, ERO, ERO, CANG, ETRN, KTB, ADPT, MMQ, BMBL, CPNG, LVTX, ZH, FNDC, FUTY, IXUS, LIT, PWV, QYLD,
- Added Positions: VGT, XLY, XLC, XLV, XLF, IBB, VTV, VTI, XLE, IWF, AMZN, ABBV, ABT, VOT, XLK, EZU, SHOP, NVDA, TWTR, IEMG, VB, SQ, TWLO, SNAP, ZM, EWU, AAPL, UBER, SNOW, SPTM, EPP, IJR, ISRG, VZ, PINS, EWL, IUSG, IUSV, USMV, W, TLRY, TLRY, DGRW, EEMV, EFAV, IYR, JKE, VEA, CVX, ILMN, TGT, MRNA, BLOK, IWO, JKD, SPSM, VHT, XLB, XLI, T, AEP, BAC, BRK.B, BA, CVS, CAH, CAT, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, CCI, DUK, JPM, JNJ, LMT, MCD, MSFT, PEP, PFE, PG, UPS, WMT, AVGO, KMI, CGC, GH, FSLY, CHWY, ABNB, AGGY, ARKK, EEM, FXD, GLD, ITE, IVE, IVV, IWD, JKG, JKJ, MBG, PFF, SDY, SLV, SPIB, SPLV, SPYV, SRLN, TOTL, VBK, VBR, VOE, VTWO, VUG, VWO, CB, PLD, ACN, AME, AMGN, ADI, NLY, AJG, BMY, CHRW, CSX, SCHW, CME, C, COP, XOM, NEE, F, FCX, FCEL, GD, GE, GIS, HBIO, HAS, IBM, MDLZ, MRVL, MDT, MRK, MS, MSI, VTRS, NSC, NOC, PNC, PENN, PEG, PHM, RY, TJX, TXN, TOL, USB, RTX, UNH, VNO, WM, XEL, YUM, DMF, PM, ETSY, YUMC, BE, DOW, DKNG, PLTR, QS, ARKG, DLN, EFA, EWA, EWG, EWJ, EWP, EWZ, HYLB, IEFA, IOO, IWN, IYJ, JETS, JKK, PGX, SCHX, SOXX, VNQ, VV, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: BAX, SI, SPY, XBI, SRPT, HD, SENS, SCHA, QQEW, BEPC, TAK, MET, HON, DE, LUMN, GLW, ARKW, APD, AIG, CL, NEAR, LQD, HEDJ, DXJ, NVS, OTIS, JMIA, SCCO,
- Sold Out: M44, IAU, AEGN, XMLV, ADES, GLDM, PRSP, AY2, IIPR, AMC, GMLP, FCAM, IBKR, MEN, EHC, ALB,
For the details of TSFG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsfg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TSFG, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 81,369 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 53,739 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 103,617 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,653 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 21,841 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.99%
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $189.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 11,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY)
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.298900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $182.530700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $172.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 148.99%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $395.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 21,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 479.62%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $175.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 20,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5986.95%. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 35,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $126.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 58,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 94.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 134,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 165.55%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $161.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (M44)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $26.84.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Aegion Corp (AEGN)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.8.Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.Sold Out: Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $4.63 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.17.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of TSFG, LLC. Also check out:
1. TSFG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TSFG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TSFG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TSFG, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment