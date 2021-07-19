Copeland Capital Management, LLC Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, UFP Industries Inc, Sells Luminex Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, American States Water Co

- New Purchases: OAS, NOG, KLIC, KALU, CHDN, SSNC, ELS, PFE,
- Added Positions: UFPI, CRAI, HLNE, AL, USPH, UMH, KWR, LMAT, CASY, PXD, TTEK, CABO, CCMP, SXI, LSTR, NKE, MGPI, LKFN, MTRN, JPM, UNH, AMT, UNP, AAPL, BLK, CPK, SHW, COST, EQIX, WCN, V, HD, AVGO, CDW, ZTS, MDT, SYK, MSI, ACN, SPGI, LAZ, INTU, NEE, CMCSA, CHD, APD,
- Reduced Positions: KW, CORE, EVR, BRC, ARE, SNA, BMI, FANG, EXPO, SCVL, COG, AGM, TSCO, RS, STE, PB, AAN, BC, HII, GL, UGI, OLED, SIRI, ENSG, POOL, DGX, NDSN, ABM, AAP, MORN, MSM, LMT, JKHY, FDS, DPZ, ADP, OZK, CSL, CCOI, IIPR, WING, NXRT, AUDC, BR, HOMB, NXST, CGNX, LFUS, DFS, DG, CNS, MKTX, COLD, POWI, TFC, SBUX, FAST,
- Sold Out: LMNX, QTS, AWR, AMSF, AWK, MKC,
For the details of Copeland Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copeland+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Copeland Capital Management, LLC
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 751,854 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 401,423 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 589,735 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) - 920,312 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.60%
- Bank OZK (OZK) - 1,323,015 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 446,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,255,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 328,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.94 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $124.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 138,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $177.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 64,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 270.44%. The purchase prices were between $70.66 and $88.63, with an estimated average price of $78.89. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 468,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CRA International Inc (CRAI)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CRA International Inc by 779.84%. The purchase prices were between $72.11 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $81.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 268,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 82.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.54. The stock is now traded at around $39.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,003,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 146.72%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $94.18, with an estimated average price of $90.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 348,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 90.54%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $121.37, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 269,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UMH Properties Inc by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $19.17 and $22.96, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,411,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Luminex Corp (LMNX)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Luminex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.Sold Out: American States Water Co (AWR)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $75.62 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $79.41.Sold Out: AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMERISAFE Inc. The sale prices were between $59.27 and $66.65, with an estimated average price of $63.56.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Copeland Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Copeland Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Copeland Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Copeland Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Copeland Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment