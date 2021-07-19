Copeland Capital Management, LLC Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, UFP Industries Inc, Sells Luminex Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, American States Water Co

New Purchases: OAS, NOG, KLIC, KALU, CHDN, SSNC, ELS, PFE,

Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, UFP Industries Inc, CRA International Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, sells Luminex Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, American States Water Co, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, AMERISAFE Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copeland Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Copeland Capital Management, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 751,854 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 401,423 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 589,735 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) - 920,312 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.60% Bank OZK (OZK) - 1,323,015 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 446,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,255,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 328,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.94 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $124.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 138,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $177.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 64,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 270.44%. The purchase prices were between $70.66 and $88.63, with an estimated average price of $78.89. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 468,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CRA International Inc by 779.84%. The purchase prices were between $72.11 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $81.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 268,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 82.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.73 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.54. The stock is now traded at around $39.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,003,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 146.72%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $94.18, with an estimated average price of $90.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 348,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 90.54%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $121.37, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 269,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UMH Properties Inc by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $19.17 and $22.96, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,411,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Luminex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $75.62 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $79.41.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMERISAFE Inc. The sale prices were between $59.27 and $66.65, with an estimated average price of $63.56.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.