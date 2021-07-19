Logo
United Asset Strategies, Inc. Buys ServiceNow Inc, American International Group Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Garden City, NY, based Investment company United Asset Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, American International Group Inc, Chevron Corp, Wells Fargo, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Asset Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, United Asset Strategies, Inc. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $735 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+asset+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of United Asset Strategies, Inc.
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 185,500 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,956 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,969 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,764 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,850 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 237,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 75,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $179.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 1874.88%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $550.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 69.58%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 84,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.39%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 150.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 59,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 81,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 462.07%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

Sold Out: AutoNation Inc (AN)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $88.77 and $106.89, with an estimated average price of $97.87.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of United Asset Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:

1. United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that United Asset Strategies, Inc. keeps buying
