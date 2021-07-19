United Asset Strategies, Inc. Buys ServiceNow Inc, American International Group Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: AIG, WFC, XOP, LB, ABC, OIH, ATVI, MCHP, PH, WLTW, TAN, IYR, KOMP, KMI, ACOR, ENSV, WTER,

AIG, WFC, XOP, LB, ABC, OIH, ATVI, MCHP, PH, WLTW, TAN, IYR, KOMP, KMI, ACOR, ENSV, WTER, Added Positions: NOW, CVX, IEF, BAB, USFR, AMT, CMCSA, AMZN, XLB, LOW, STIP, SPY, XLE, J, BTI, VMBS, SPLG, PEP, IEUR, ADBE, ATUS, D, MA, UPS, MSFT, AAPL, ABBV, KRE, GLD, AMGN, XLK, IVE, KO, MCK, HD, MCD, CI, PFE, ECL, DMTK, XRT, AGG, TDOC, WMG, TMUS, TMO, IEMG, MDT, XLC, IBM, SPSM, XLRE, EMB, EFV, EFG, XLP, IWO, IWP, ZBH, AAP, DUK, EOG, EXPD, C, HALO, HUM, IIPR, KLAC, CDNS, SO, VZ, DIS, PM, FTNT, TSLA, CGC, QRVO, TFC, BRK.B, NLY, INTC, CLX, CCI, FCX, NVDA, EPAM, PYPL, UBER, ROKU,

NOW, CVX, IEF, BAB, USFR, AMT, CMCSA, AMZN, XLB, LOW, STIP, SPY, XLE, J, BTI, VMBS, SPLG, PEP, IEUR, ADBE, ATUS, D, MA, UPS, MSFT, AAPL, ABBV, KRE, GLD, AMGN, XLK, IVE, KO, MCK, HD, MCD, CI, PFE, ECL, DMTK, XRT, AGG, TDOC, WMG, TMUS, TMO, IEMG, MDT, XLC, IBM, SPSM, XLRE, EMB, EFV, EFG, XLP, IWO, IWP, ZBH, AAP, DUK, EOG, EXPD, C, HALO, HUM, IIPR, KLAC, CDNS, SO, VZ, DIS, PM, FTNT, TSLA, CGC, QRVO, TFC, BRK.B, NLY, INTC, CLX, CCI, FCX, NVDA, EPAM, PYPL, UBER, ROKU, Reduced Positions: XME, BIL, EWW, BAC, SCHW, TLT, DG, QCOM, ARKK, LH, XLF, IWN, SPEM, PPA, XLY, FB, JPM, WM, XLI, T, BKLN, PANW, CSCO, SHY, VV, IWB, IBB, QQQ, KMB, IWM, BIO, EXC, XOM, VDC, JNJ, XLU, SH, VO, XBI, VWO, BABA, ESGD, DVY, SHOP, V, WMT, TXN, CRM, NKE, MRK, GE, DE, COST, ED, CAT, BP,

XME, BIL, EWW, BAC, SCHW, TLT, DG, QCOM, ARKK, LH, XLF, IWN, SPEM, PPA, XLY, FB, JPM, WM, XLI, T, BKLN, PANW, CSCO, SHY, VV, IWB, IBB, QQQ, KMB, IWM, BIO, EXC, XOM, VDC, JNJ, XLU, SH, VO, XBI, VWO, BABA, ESGD, DVY, SHOP, V, WMT, TXN, CRM, NKE, MRK, GE, DE, COST, ED, CAT, BP, Sold Out: CTSH, AGCO, AN, CTVA, LKQ, EBAY, DPZ, AKTX, TTWO, SMH, NEE, IAU, MU, IHE, ABT, WY, MVIS, IYM, JPS, ECOR, TRCH,

Garden City, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ServiceNow Inc, American International Group Inc, Chevron Corp, Wells Fargo, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Asset Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, United Asset Strategies, Inc. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $735 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of United Asset Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+asset+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 185,500 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,956 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,969 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,764 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,850 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 237,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 75,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $179.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 1874.88%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $550.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 69.58%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 84,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.39%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 150.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 59,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 81,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 462.07%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $88.77 and $106.89, with an estimated average price of $97.87.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.