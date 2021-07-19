Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc, General Motors Co

New Purchases: TMUS, GPN, BLK, PFPT, KKR, CTSH, ORCL, WORK, LEN, RF, EOG, HOLX, PLNT, AA, NSC, POOL, INTU, PGR, PNC, KSU, GD, CME, KLAC, CL, ED, EXPD, MO, CAT, TREE, MRVL, COG, TROW, MKTX, AIG, WBA, EEFT, XEL, FEYE, CMI, NTAP, ZBH, NUE, YUM, LNC, PPL, AEE, NI, POST, ZEN, BBY, SNDR, FTDR, OLLI, SPY, RJF, VTRS, ATVI, AFG, HRL, GPK, SEE, AGCO, LW, FNB, AGR, GIS, KEY, COTY, MHK, BR, TEAM, Z, COUP, BWA,

MSFT, JNJ, AMZN, ISRG, ABT, CRM, CSCO, QCOM, ELAN, HD, JPM, GS, UNH, AVGO, ABBV, ALXN, T, MRK, DAL, IVZ, NVDA, KO, CVX, NFLX, VMC, SNPS, LRCX, PPD, SPWR, PBCT, PEP, RTX, NLOK, SCHW, PG, EQH, AL, TXN, OKE, AMGN, AGO, FIVN, ST, TSN, IART, DUK, MA, MIC, SC, GHC, IRBT, PINS, BKNG, FTV, MTB, ARMK, ON, BIDU, AMBA, IBM, BAX, CCL, TTC, Reduced Positions: FB, TWTR, GM, VIAC, GOOGL, DE, INTC, AAPL, FIS, XOM, IP, PM, BAC, FDX, HUM, DIS, GOOG, COP, LIN, EXPE, INFO, ETN, WMT, FITB, TMO, AMAT, LVS, DOCU, PFG, C, DD, NLSN, DBX, ALGN, COHR, LMT, F, MTG, WFC, EBAY, DFS, STZ, DRI, EA, MET, ZM, MXIM, FRC, GLW, D, TSLA, GDDY, ATUS, BRO, EW, NEE, GILD, EHC, NKE, EXC, FCX, STT, XLNX, ZS, ABC, SBNY, PYPL, HWM, BA, DOV, GE, PEGA, SBUX, DT, DTE, LKQ, LAZ, NUAN, PFE, LEN.B, MOS, CHNG, CI, CW, HON, ICE, MU, SO, TER, G, LSXMK, TWLO, ORI, PH, REGN, FBHS, APTV, ANET, MSGS, FOX, MMM, ACN, TPR, ILMN, MAN, MCD, NEM, NTRS, WDC, SPLK, QRVO,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Amazon.com Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc, General Motors Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC. As of 2021Q2, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC owns 293 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 13,868,474 shares, 30.87% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,004,078 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 116,368 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 149,048 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.04% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,475,329 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.15%

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $186.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $843.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 173,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 377,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 179.84%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $276.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 2,004,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 49.15%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.936700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,475,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3514.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 116,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 7779.06%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $930.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 77,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 874.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 487,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 513.55%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $234.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 230,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.