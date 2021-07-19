Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc, General Motors Co

- New Purchases: TMUS, GPN, BLK, PFPT, KKR, CTSH, ORCL, WORK, LEN, RF, EOG, HOLX, PLNT, AA, NSC, POOL, INTU, PGR, PNC, KSU, GD, CME, KLAC, CL, ED, EXPD, MO, CAT, TREE, MRVL, COG, TROW, MKTX, AIG, WBA, EEFT, XEL, FEYE, CMI, NTAP, ZBH, NUE, YUM, LNC, PPL, AEE, NI, POST, ZEN, BBY, SNDR, FTDR, OLLI, SPY, RJF, VTRS, ATVI, AFG, HRL, GPK, SEE, AGCO, LW, FNB, AGR, GIS, KEY, COTY, MHK, BR, TEAM, Z, COUP, BWA,
- Added Positions: MSFT, JNJ, AMZN, ISRG, ABT, CRM, CSCO, QCOM, ELAN, HD, JPM, GS, UNH, AVGO, ABBV, ALXN, T, MRK, DAL, IVZ, NVDA, KO, CVX, NFLX, VMC, SNPS, LRCX, PPD, SPWR, PBCT, PEP, RTX, NLOK, SCHW, PG, EQH, AL, TXN, OKE, AMGN, AGO, FIVN, ST, TSN, IART, DUK, MA, MIC, SC, GHC, IRBT, PINS, BKNG, FTV, MTB, ARMK, ON, BIDU, AMBA, IBM, BAX, CCL, TTC,
- Reduced Positions: FB, TWTR, GM, VIAC, GOOGL, DE, INTC, AAPL, FIS, XOM, IP, PM, BAC, FDX, HUM, DIS, GOOG, COP, LIN, EXPE, INFO, ETN, WMT, FITB, TMO, AMAT, LVS, DOCU, PFG, C, DD, NLSN, DBX, ALGN, COHR, LMT, F, MTG, WFC, EBAY, DFS, STZ, DRI, EA, MET, ZM, MXIM, FRC, GLW, D, TSLA, GDDY, ATUS, BRO, EW, NEE, GILD, EHC, NKE, EXC, FCX, STT, XLNX, ZS, ABC, SBNY, PYPL, HWM, BA, DOV, GE, PEGA, SBUX, DT, DTE, LKQ, LAZ, NUAN, PFE, LEN.B, MOS, CHNG, CI, CW, HON, ICE, MU, SO, TER, G, LSXMK, TWLO, ORI, PH, REGN, FBHS, APTV, ANET, MSGS, FOX, MMM, ACN, TPR, ILMN, MAN, MCD, NEM, NTRS, WDC, SPLK, QRVO,
- Sold Out: IFF, LOW, JCI, BCE, VAR, MPC, SHOP, FLIR, DISCA, SRE, IPHI, CPRI, DHR, UNP, BMO, BSX, COF, LBRDK, USB, BK, DISCK, PS, ADBE, ALL, GRUB, SYY, SYF, LHX, IQV, VFC, FLT, ROST, CMCSA, NOV, ZTS, NYT, RSG, CVS, NOC, CTVA, AEP, COO, ETR, CLGX, OMF, ADS, JEF, DGX, SWCH, PCG, PANW, ACGL, MTCH, NRG, GWW, DELL, BYND, DDOG, AME, DLTR, ENTG, ES, PCAR, ACM, AES, TFC, MCK, MPWR, ALLY, MRVI, DPZ, EL, HAIN, NBIX, OXY, UAL, MSCI, HCA, NOW, TRU, CRL, DXC, HIG, HSY, MORN, OSK, TCF, TPX, EVRG, MELI, RP, CZR, SQ, CTAS, DHI, EIX, MLM, MRCY, PRU, PHM, SHW, DG, UI, DNB, AMD, ASB, AN, BIIB, CAH, FFIV, FMC, FCN, FNF, FL, MCY, ROK, SWKS, SWK, TTWO, WAT, VIACA, IBKR, PODD, WD5A, HII, FND, DOW, OSH, ANAT, FISV, GPC, RMD, TRIP, WDAY, IR, SJIU, LYFT,
For the details of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitsubishi+ufj+securities+international+plc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC
- Visa Inc (V) - 13,868,474 shares, 30.87% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,004,078 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.84%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 116,368 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 149,048 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.04%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,475,329 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.15%
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $186.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $843.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 173,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 377,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 179.84%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $276.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 2,004,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 49.15%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.936700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,475,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3514.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 116,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 7779.06%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $930.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 77,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 874.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 487,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 513.55%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $234.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 230,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36.Sold Out: (VAR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC. Also check out:
1. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International PLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment