Anderson Hoagland & Co Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Anderson Hoagland & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Fiserv Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Hoagland & Co. As of 2021Q2, Anderson Hoagland & Co owns 104 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anderson+hoagland+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO
  1. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,067,795 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.03%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,121 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 116,231 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 135,950 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 556,343 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 115,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $217.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $351.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 70.36%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 410,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 513,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Heska Corp (HSKA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Heska Corp by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $168.46 and $231.37, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $243.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.

Sold Out: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO. Also check out:

1. ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANDERSON HOAGLAND & CO keeps buying
