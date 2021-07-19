Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

New Purchases: PDBC, IUSV, EWG, FALN, SMH, SDG, ZROZ, PSCH, IYF, PALL, IBMJ, IBMK, NOW, PTON, PBW, PEJ, BIDU, AMAT, FEM, DVY, BMO, FSLY, DD, TSM, OXY, JD, MMAC, SPAB, IUSB, KEYS, AYX, IJJ, ADP, PCEF, ERX, BEP, POWW, RPAI, SNDL,

PDBC, IUSV, EWG, FALN, SMH, SDG, ZROZ, PSCH, IYF, PALL, IBMJ, IBMK, NOW, PTON, PBW, PEJ, BIDU, AMAT, FEM, DVY, BMO, FSLY, DD, TSM, OXY, JD, MMAC, SPAB, IUSB, KEYS, AYX, IJJ, ADP, PCEF, ERX, BEP, POWW, RPAI, SNDL, Added Positions: FTCS, PHYS, QQEW, XLB, AGG, IEF, FSK, SCHD, VGT, ARKG, DIA, IBUY, BABA, CORP, FXL, FIXD, F, VUG, VXUS, SCHM, JKH, IHI, VXF, FVD, ACWI, SHOP, VGSH, ABBV, CAT, CVX, SCHA, SPEM, TME, VEA, VYM, FB, FEX, IOO, MTUM, CRM, SQ, FMB, RDVY, SHY, QQQX, VB, DBEM, SPHD, LMT, SCHB, SCHG, XLK, VO, VGK, AMZN, DIS, BKLN, RSP, AOM, SCHX, SCHE, SCHP, DLN, ARKW, C, DKNG, EPD, QQQ, ACWV, IJS, IVV, IWP, NFLX, NVDA, PYPL, PINS, SCHO, SCHR, GLD, SPTS, SRLN, TDOC, ANGL, VTI, VNQ, VWO, VHT, VIRT, ABT, MO, CSCO, ETJ, EXPE, FDX, FUMB, GIS, GILD, GSLC, GSIE, GS, HD, INTC, IBM, PZA, RWJ, PGX, SPLV, IJH, IWO, EFV, KSS, IVOL, LOW, MCD, NYCB, ORCL, PFE, SCHF, XLF, XLY, SENS, SPDW, KBE, PSLV, SBUX, TNDM, TWLO, BIV, VOE, VOO, VXRT, VZ, WMT, UHAL, AEO, APTV, ARCC, BDX, BL, BA, BTI, COP, DNP, DUK, DX, HACK, EXC, FDN, GD, GM, GWGH, PHB, XSLV, EFA, MBB, MMP, MA, MIME, NEE, RTX, O, RCL, SCHH, FNDF, SE, XLU, SO, SPYG, SPMD, HYMB, SAVE, RIG, TWTR, UNP, UAL, VTV, VTEB, VIAC, VHC, XHR,

IWM, SPY, XLI, AOR, USMV, DGRO, AAPL, EMQQ, MJ, T, ESGU, MINT, VTIP, IWF, BSV, AMLP, XOM, ITOT, XLE, SPLG, MMM, ARKK, FTSM, LMBS, JNJ, GDX, VBK, WFC, COST, XMLV, QUAL, MSFT, DGRW, DOCU, FDM, QTEC, GSY, TLT, GOVT, IEFA, JPM, XLRE, UNH, VIG, V, WBA, ADBE, AMD, BRK.B, BAC, BLK, CLX, CMCSA, STZ, ET, FXH, GE, ISRG, SLV, IWS, AOK, LRCX, LLY, LYFT, MRK, NIO, RDS.A, SCHW, XLV, SPG, SPIP, SPSB, UBER, VV, VCSH, VCR, ZM, GOOGL, AMRN, AXP, AIG, AMGN, BUD, SYLD, CBRL, CVS, DG, DOW, ETG, FDT, FV, FDL, FRI, GPC, ITW, IWB, TIP, PFF, KHC, MAR, MU, MS, PCI, ROM, PEG, QCOM, ROKU, SCHV, SCHZ, SLYV, SPTM, TMO, UPS, VLO, BLV, VOT, VCLT, WM, YELL, Sold Out: DBC, DBA, IAU, FSKR, SPHB, RDS.B, LQD, IGSB, BIL, HYLS, FMHI, JETS, MGK, ETSY, VONG, NKE, VOOG, ESGE, MRNA, CGC, LUV, SABR, OEG, UVXY, NOK, UUUU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. owns 423 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,370 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 194,026 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 164,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,710 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP) - 83,536 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 180,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 46,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $245.239400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.42 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.36. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.723300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 108,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 254.23%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.273700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 206,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 128.71%. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $109.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 85.04%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 45,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 445.09%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 113.90%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.537500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 93,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62.