Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. owns 423 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ausdal+financial+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,370 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 194,026 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 164,000 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,710 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  5. PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP) - 83,536 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 180,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 46,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $245.239400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.42 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.36. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.723300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 108,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 254.23%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.273700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 206,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 128.71%. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $109.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 85.04%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 45,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 445.09%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 113.90%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.537500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 93,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. keeps buying
