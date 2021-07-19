Villere St Denis J & Co Llc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Open Lending Corp, 2U Inc, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies

New Purchases: TWOU, INTC, LMNX, DIS,

New Orleans, LA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Open Lending Corp, 2U Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp, sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Villere St Denis J & Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 480,344 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Pool Corp (POOL) - 243,851 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 205,216 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Steris PLC (STE) - 429,139 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Teleflex Inc (TFX) - 215,810 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Luminex Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,855,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 65.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 845,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3514.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $14.59.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.