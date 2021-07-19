Logo
Villere St Denis J & Co Llc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Open Lending Corp, 2U Inc, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New Orleans, LA, based Investment company Villere St Denis J & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Open Lending Corp, 2U Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp, sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Villere St Denis J & Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/villere+st+denis+j+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO LLC
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 480,344 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  2. Pool Corp (POOL) - 243,851 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.67%
  3. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 205,216 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. Steris PLC (STE) - 429,139 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  5. Teleflex Inc (TFX) - 215,810 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
New Purchase: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Luminex Corp (LMNX)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in Luminex Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,855,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 65.16%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 845,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3514.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $14.59.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO LLC. Also check out:

1. VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO LLC keeps buying
