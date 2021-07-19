Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc

New Purchases: APO,

APO, Added Positions: SCHO, ACWI,

SCHO, ACWI, Reduced Positions: XOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgehill+endowment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 1,379,136 shares, 35.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 200,255 shares, 23.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 1,392,051 shares, 21.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.68% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 543,245 shares, 16.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 156,075 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34%

Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgehill Endowment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.98%. The holding were 1,392,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.