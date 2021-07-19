Kirr Marbach & Co Llc Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Stride Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, BlackBerry, eBay Inc

New Purchases: LRN, RMNI, LMB,

LRN, RMNI, LMB, Added Positions: HZNP, XPO, DBX, APG, AVGO, AON, CMTL, LHX, INFO, RSG, SHYF, ZBH, CLPT, 1P40, ICUI,

HZNP, XPO, DBX, APG, AVGO, AON, CMTL, LHX, INFO, RSG, SHYF, ZBH, CLPT, 1P40, ICUI, Reduced Positions: EBAY, MTZ, VST, VC, CP, MPC, LSXMA, PNR,

EBAY, MTZ, VST, VC, CP, MPC, LSXMA, PNR, Sold Out: STAY, BB, HRTG, LEAF,

Investment company Kirr Marbach & Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Stride Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Quipt Home Medical Corp, sells Extended Stay America Inc, BlackBerry, eBay Inc, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kirr Marbach & Co Llc . As of 2021Q2, Kirr Marbach & Co Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 191,131 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 159,179 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,901 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 10,619 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 121,980 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Stride Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.94 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 74,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc initiated holding in Limbach Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 85.15%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $92.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 92,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc added to a holding in Comtech Telecommunications Corp by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $24.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc added to a holding in Quipt Home Medical Corp by 128.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.4, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.19 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

Kirr Marbach & Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.