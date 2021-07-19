Ellsworth Advisors, LLC Buys S&P Global Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Anthem Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc

New Purchases: SPGI, ICE, CB, UNP, HOLX, FLT, MMM, NUE, LDL, LMAT, MIT, USPH, ENSG, ONEW, ECOM, RLGT, PATK, BHB, HBNC, NHC, EB, TBK, MESA, VAQC, ENFA, PYPL, MS, OCA, TREB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P Global Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Stryker Corp, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, sells General Dynamics Corp, Anthem Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Republic Services Inc, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 58,296 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.02% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 67,597 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,074 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 81,126 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 81,783 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $407.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 8,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 27,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 19,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $214.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 14,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $69.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 43,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $243.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 11,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 925.79%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $249.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 13,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 485.96%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $276.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 14,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 380.40%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $336.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 11,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 74,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 36.01%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $369.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92.