Ellsworth Advisors, LLC Buys S&P Global Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Anthem Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC Buys S&P Global Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Anthem Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ellsworth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Stryker Corp, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, sells General Dynamics Corp, Anthem Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Republic Services Inc, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellsworth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 58,296 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.02%
  2. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 67,597 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,074 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 81,126 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 81,783 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $407.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 8,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 27,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 19,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $214.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 14,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $69.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 43,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $243.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 11,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 925.79%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $249.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 13,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 485.96%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $276.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 14,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 380.40%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $336.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 11,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 74,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 36.01%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $369.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ellsworth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider