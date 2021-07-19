Logo
Retirement Planning Group Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Retirement Planning Group (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI World ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, sells AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Planning Group. As of 2021Q2, Retirement Planning Group owns 81 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Planning Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+planning+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Planning Group
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,156,145 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 1,604,957 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 231,278 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.92%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,024,089 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 666,179 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.39%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $132.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 36,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 81,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.971300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $126.78, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.46%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $218.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Planning Group. Also check out:

1. Retirement Planning Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Retirement Planning Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Retirement Planning Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Retirement Planning Group keeps buying
