Retirement Planning Group Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI World ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, sells AT&T Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Planning Group. As of 2021Q2, Retirement Planning Group owns 81 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,156,145 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 1,604,957 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 231,278 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.92% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,024,089 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 666,179 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.39%

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $132.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 36,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 81,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.971300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $126.78, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.46%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $218.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.