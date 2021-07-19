Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Citigroup Inc, Deere, Sells Walmart Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, General Mills Inc

New Purchases: HD, DE, VLO, CMI, MCHP, WHR, TRTN, MGA, EXP, TG, ORCL, DD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Citigroup Inc, Deere, Valero Energy Corp, Cummins Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, General Mills Inc, AT&T Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,108 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,620 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,878 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,274 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 6,444 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $317.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 15,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $335.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 11,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 50,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $233.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 15,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $131.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 24,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $213.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 15,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 329150.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 65,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.