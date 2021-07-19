Logo
LexAurum Advisors, LLC Buys Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred & Income Fun, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , First Tru

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company LexAurum Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred & Income Fun, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Apple Inc, First Trust Water ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LexAurum Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, LexAurum Advisors, LLC owns 265 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LexAurum Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lexaurum+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LexAurum Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 56,090 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 228,013 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,102 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.25%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 196,883 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,667 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun (LDP)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $26.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 140,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 138,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $94.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 32,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 27,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 78,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 341.99%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 433.67%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 44,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 89.15%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 66,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of LexAurum Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. LexAurum Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LexAurum Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LexAurum Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LexAurum Advisors, LLC keeps buying
