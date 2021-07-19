LexAurum Advisors, LLC Buys Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred & Income Fun, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , First Tru

- New Purchases: LDP, RNP, FNX, QEFA, FXR, FXZ, SCHP, EMLP, SHLX, INTF, FPF, NVG, XSOE, NEA, FUMB, PSF, ESGV, ET, JPC, MDYV, F, JPS, IXG, IUSB, LRGF, FALN, VTIP, AGG, VMO, UPRO, PML, TTD, GE, XBI, IMTM, IDEV, ACN, OKTA, BIBL, KR, SHOP, IWB, IWD, IEMG, TAN, VNQ, FFC, DLS, CSCO, IMV,
- Added Positions: AAPL, FIW, FXO, DIS, SPTM, HYLS, SPAB, MSFT, FDL, GM, SPYG, PDBC, IWM, TSLA, WFCPL.PFD, FTSL, LMBS, BACPL.PFD, FPE, HD, BIV, EFV, GOVT, IAGG, VIG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPEM, NLY, BGS, CNA, JNJ, MINT, SPY, SPYD, VO, VCSH, FMHI, SPSB, MDYG, WMT, WFC, CVX, TIP, EMB, JPM, PFE, SPDW, SLYV, MMM, ABBV, BBN, CVS, INTC, QQQ, IVV, IWF, IJR, VLUE, JPIN, MRK, PG, SLYG, MBG, SPLG, TOTL, TGT, BND, VEU, AGGY, SGOL, APPN, T, CAT, COST, QCLN, FPH, IP, IJH, MTUM, ESGU, USHY, PEP, RIO, SCHA, XLE, XLRE, SHW, VBR, VB, VYM, VGT, ABT, APD, AVGO, GSLC, PHO, ESGE, LMRK, MCD, NFLX, NSC, SPEM, TMUS,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, LQD, FVD, FIXD, RDVY, FDN, FMB, FTCS, QQEW, AMZN, VUG, FTEC, FLRN, EFAV, FYX, IGLB, BRK.B, IHI, BAC, PYPL, OKE, USMV, KO, VEA, DIA, NKE, WPC, FLOT, VTV, SDY, MBB, CWB, V, VSMV, BA, VWO, VBK, VOO, BNDX, SBUX, GSY, CRM, PWV, PRFZ, NVDA, LMT, MLM, AMGN, IYW, IJK, VHT, IYC, COP, DE, MDT, ITOT, USB, UNP, EMR, SUSA, FDX,
- Sold Out: FPX, SUB, MUB,
For the details of LexAurum Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lexaurum+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LexAurum Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 56,090 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 228,013 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,102 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.25%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 196,883 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,667 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $26.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 140,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 138,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $94.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 32,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 27,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 78,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 341.99%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 433.67%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 44,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 89.15%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 66,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of LexAurum Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. LexAurum Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LexAurum Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LexAurum Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LexAurum Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment