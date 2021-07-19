LexAurum Advisors, LLC Buys Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred & Income Fun, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , First Tru

New Purchases: LDP, RNP, FNX, QEFA, FXR, FXZ, SCHP, EMLP, SHLX, INTF, FPF, NVG, XSOE, NEA, FUMB, PSF, ESGV, ET, JPC, MDYV, F, JPS, IXG, IUSB, LRGF, FALN, VTIP, AGG, VMO, UPRO, PML, TTD, GE, XBI, IMTM, IDEV, ACN, OKTA, BIBL, KR, SHOP, IWB, IWD, IEMG, TAN, VNQ, FFC, DLS, CSCO, IMV,

LDP, RNP, FNX, QEFA, FXR, FXZ, SCHP, EMLP, SHLX, INTF, FPF, NVG, XSOE, NEA, FUMB, PSF, ESGV, ET, JPC, MDYV, F, JPS, IXG, IUSB, LRGF, FALN, VTIP, AGG, VMO, UPRO, PML, TTD, GE, XBI, IMTM, IDEV, ACN, OKTA, BIBL, KR, SHOP, IWB, IWD, IEMG, TAN, VNQ, FFC, DLS, CSCO, IMV, Added Positions: AAPL, FIW, FXO, DIS, SPTM, HYLS, SPAB, MSFT, FDL, GM, SPYG, PDBC, IWM, TSLA, WFCPL.PFD, FTSL, LMBS, BACPL.PFD, FPE, HD, BIV, EFV, GOVT, IAGG, VIG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPEM, NLY, BGS, CNA, JNJ, MINT, SPY, SPYD, VO, VCSH, FMHI, SPSB, MDYG, WMT, WFC, CVX, TIP, EMB, JPM, PFE, SPDW, SLYV, MMM, ABBV, BBN, CVS, INTC, QQQ, IVV, IWF, IJR, VLUE, JPIN, MRK, PG, SLYG, MBG, SPLG, TOTL, TGT, BND, VEU, AGGY, SGOL, APPN, T, CAT, COST, QCLN, FPH, IP, IJH, MTUM, ESGU, USHY, PEP, RIO, SCHA, XLE, XLRE, SHW, VBR, VB, VYM, VGT, ABT, APD, AVGO, GSLC, PHO, ESGE, LMRK, MCD, NFLX, NSC, SPEM, TMUS,

FTSM, LQD, FVD, FIXD, RDVY, FDN, FMB, FTCS, QQEW, AMZN, VUG, FTEC, FLRN, EFAV, FYX, IGLB, BRK.B, IHI, BAC, PYPL, OKE, USMV, KO, VEA, DIA, NKE, WPC, FLOT, VTV, SDY, MBB, CWB, V, VSMV, BA, VWO, VBK, VOO, BNDX, SBUX, GSY, CRM, PWV, PRFZ, NVDA, LMT, MLM, AMGN, IYW, IJK, VHT, IYC, COP, DE, MDT, ITOT, USB, UNP, EMR, SUSA, FDX, Sold Out: FPX, SUB, MUB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cohen & Steers Duration Preferred & Income Fun, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, Apple Inc, First Trust Water ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LexAurum Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, LexAurum Advisors, LLC owns 265 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 56,090 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 228,013 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,102 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.25% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 196,883 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,667 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $26.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 140,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 138,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $94.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 32,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 27,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 78,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Water ETF by 341.99%. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $81.95. The stock is now traded at around $82.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 433.67%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 44,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 89.15%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 66,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $128.38, with an estimated average price of $121.89.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.