Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share redemption

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Electrolux adjusts dividend policy and proposes distribution of SEK 17 per share through share redemption

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a review of its capital structure, Electrolux today announces an adjusted dividend policy of approximately 50% of annual income, a proposed automatic share redemption of SEK 17 per share and an intention to resolve on share buybacks over time.

"Electrolux has during recent years generated strong cash flow through improved profitability and high capital efficiency, despite large investments in strengthening its product and service offering as well as consumer interaction to boost organic growth", says Staffan Bohman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AB Electrolux.

"The Board has conducted a thorough review of the Group's strategic plans and current capital structure, where its first prioritisation is to maintain a high level of capacity for value creating organic investments and selective acquisitions. Since the Group's financial position is today very strong, the Board has also decided to distribute a larger part of the value created to our shareholders."

Based on the review, the Board of Directors has decided to adjust the dividend policy; from the current target of a dividend corresponding to at least 30% of the annual income for the period, to approximately 50% of the annual income.

In addition, the Board has decided to propose a cash distribution to the shareholders through an automatic share redemption procedure in the second half of 2021.

Furthermore, in addition to the ordinary dividends, the Board's intention is to propose increased share buybacks with subsequent share cancellations to the shareholders' meetings over several years. As a first step, the Board intends to exercise the authorization from the AGM 2021 to buy back shares. Details regarding the size and duration of the intended buyback programs will be communicated as and when decided.

"The Board's objective is to maintain a solid investment grade rating, as defined by leading rating institutes, meaning that over time the Group's net debt should not exceed two (2) times EBITDA. The adjusted dividend policy, the proposed distribution through share redemption and planned share buybacks are important parts in achieving an optimal capital structure for the Group", concludes Staffan Bohman.

Details on the proposed automatic share redemption procedure

The Board has decided to propose to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to resolve on a distribution to the shareholders of SEK 17 per share, equal to a total of approximately SEK 4.9bn, through an automatic share redemption procedure, in which each share is split into one ordinary share and one redemption share. The EGM is to be held on August 27, 2021.

The proposed preliminary record day for the share redemption split is October 5, 2021. Trading in the redemption shares is estimated to take place on Nasdaq Stockholm as from October 6, 2021 up to October 22, 2021, after which the redemption share will automatically be redeemed. Payment of the redemption amount is estimated, if approved by the EGM, to be made on or around October 28, 2021.

The notice convening the EGM including the complete terms of the proposed automatic share redemption procedure will be published on or around August 2, 2021. Electrolux will also publish an information brochure about the share redemption procedure on Electrolux website www.electroluxgroup.com/egm2021 on or around August 2, 2021.

Share buyback program

As mentioned, the Board intends to propose share buybacks with subsequent share cancellations to the shareholders' meetings over several years to reduce Electrolux share capital.

As a first step, the Board intends to initiate a share buyback program in connection with completion of the 2021 automatic share redemption procedure, by utilizing the authorization from the AGM 2021 to repurchase own B shares up to a maximum of 10 percent of all shares issued by the company. Electrolux currently holds 21,522,858 own B shares, corresponding to approximately 7.0 per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Electrolux Investor Relations department kindly refers any questions regarding this announcement until after the Q2 2021 results have been published at approximately 08:00 CET on July 20. The Q2 2021 earnings call will be held on the same day at 09:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Paul Palmstedt, Head of External Corporate Communications & Affairs, +46 70 593 92 83

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.30 CET on July 19, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-adjusts-dividend-policy-and-proposes-distribution-of-sek-17-per-share-through-share-redem,c3387174

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO47768&sd=2021-07-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrolux-adjusts-dividend-policy-and-proposes-distribution-of-sek-17-per-share-through-share-redemption-301336605.html

SOURCE Electrolux

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO47768&Transmission_Id=202107191305PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO47768&DateId=20210719
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment