Zoom: There's No Reason for Investors to Panic

Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s ( ZM, Financial) stock is under much speculation due to market factors, Covid-19 sentiment and its announcement of a merger with Five9 Inc. ( FIVN, Financial). The stock is set for long-term gains, and investors will most likely profit if they're willing to bear choppy waters in the short term.

The Five9 deal

Zoom announced an all-stock agreement to purchase cloud business Five9 for $14.7 billion. The deal sees Zoom paying a premium of more than 10% for the company, which can be justified if you consider that Five9 is a fast-growing business providing potential synergies.

The downside of the scenario is that although the agreement has been announced, competing bids are still allowed. Five9 is a company with year-over-year free cash flow growth of 172% and Ebit growth of 25.60%, making it a hot commodity for most of Zoom's competitors who are in a position to acquire.

A potential bidding war could result in continued negative press and litigation fights, which could put downward pressure on the stock.

If Zoom manages to acquire Five9 for a more significant premium, it would be able to benefit from valuable synergies and market share.

New pandemic concerns

The vaccine's effect is diminishing with new variants of the Covid-19 virus. Many cited last year's "Zoom calls" as an anomaly, but the signs are that many industries will re-establish their work-from-home policies for the foreseeable future.

Rock-solid financial statements

Zoom started performing well before Covid-19. Scale in top-line revenue combined with increased profit margins signal quality management of the company's finances.

With more than $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents, Zoom is ideally placed to conduct further growth acquisitions, which could subsequently increase its competitive advantage. Furthermore, a Piotroski F-Score of 7 and interest coverage of 999.0 communicates to investors that sound balance sheet liquidity isn't a problem. Zoom is primed for expansion.

Final word

Zoom's stock will experience choppy waters in the short run. The company will issue new shares if its merger is set to be completed, but long-term benefits will significantly outweigh short-term diluted earnings per share. I'd usually suggest that investors hedge the stock considering the current market sell-off and the merger news, which could drag on. But I see the negatives being canceled out by product demand as Covid-19 cases have reintensified.