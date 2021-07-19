Zoom: There's No Reason for Investors to Panic

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zoom: There's No Reason for Investors to Panic

Short-term volatility will subside as speculation dies down

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
Jul 19, 2021

Summary

  • The Five9 deal could be a dragged on battle.
  • New Covid-19 worries could spur on earnings.
  • Zoom's primed for expansion.
Article's Main Image

Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s (

ZM, Financial) stock is under much speculation due to market factors, Covid-19 sentiment and its announcement of a merger with Five9 Inc. (FIVN, Financial). The stock is set for long-term gains, and investors will most likely profit if they're willing to bear choppy waters in the short term.

The Five9 deal

Zoom announced an all-stock agreement to purchase cloud business Five9 for $14.7 billion. The deal sees Zoom paying a premium of more than 10% for the company, which can be justified if you consider that Five9 is a fast-growing business providing potential synergies.

The downside of the scenario is that although the agreement has been announced, competing bids are still allowed. Five9 is a company with year-over-year free cash flow growth of 172% and Ebit growth of 25.60%, making it a hot commodity for most of Zoom's competitors who are in a position to acquire.

A potential bidding war could result in continued negative press and litigation fights, which could put downward pressure on the stock.

If Zoom manages to acquire Five9 for a more significant premium, it would be able to benefit from valuable synergies and market share.

New pandemic concerns

The vaccine's effect is diminishing with new variants of the Covid-19 virus. Many cited last year's "Zoom calls" as an anomaly, but the signs are that many industries will re-establish their work-from-home policies for the foreseeable future.

Rock-solid financial statements

Zoom started performing well before Covid-19. Scale in top-line revenue combined with increased profit margins signal quality management of the company's finances.

1417184858135973888.png

With more than $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents, Zoom is ideally placed to conduct further growth acquisitions, which could subsequently increase its competitive advantage. Furthermore, a Piotroski F-Score of 7 and interest coverage of 999.0 communicates to investors that sound balance sheet liquidity isn't a problem. Zoom is primed for expansion.

Final word

Zoom's stock will experience choppy waters in the short run. The company will issue new shares if its merger is set to be completed, but long-term benefits will significantly outweigh short-term diluted earnings per share. I'd usually suggest that investors hedge the stock considering the current market sell-off and the merger news, which could drag on. But I see the negatives being canceled out by product demand as Covid-19 cases have reintensified.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment