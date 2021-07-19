Everi To Showcase In-Demand Games And FinTech Advancements At NIGA 2021

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions will debut the newest fully-featured banked product Flex Fusion™ with original game themes alongside the company's latest FinTech innovations at the 2021 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention.

Fortune Garden® serves as the launch series on the Flex Fusion, including both Fortune Garden Gold and Fortune Garden Pearl – classic, Asian-style games that offer an incredible 576 ways to win and player-selectable denoms. The company will also showcase the high-energy tornadic-themed series Cashnado™, as well as MonsterVerse™ on the Empire DCX™ premium cabinet, featuring Kong and Godzilla in earth-shattering 4K game play.

Everi will tell patrons "Let's Go!" to Booth #1041, as the company returns to live tradeshows in 2021. At the booth, Everi will exhibit a portion of their unique online library of award-winning Stepper, Video Slot, and Progressive Jackpots content, delivered via the proprietary Spark Remote Game Server™. Tradeshow attendees will also experience Double Black Diamond™ and Double Fortune™ on Everi's Player Classic® 26 cabinet, with operator configurable max bet, in addition to Blazin' Gems® and Star Jewels™, featuring thrilling multipliers on the Player Classic with Skyline™ top box.

The advancement in financial technology and loyalty services only adds to the high-performing standards Everi is known for across the gaming space. Everi is helping operator-partners meet the emerging mobile ecosystem with the CashClub Wallet®, on display at NIGA's 2021 show. This flexible, cost-effective, and secure digital commerce and payment solution leverages the gamer's mobile device, providing patrons a true cashless experience all while still providing customers with multiple options to access funds while on the casino floor.

Along with Jackpot Xpress® – the intuitive jackpot and tax forms management solution that enables casino staff to securely and efficiently process slot jackpots using a mobile device right at the winning gaming machine – both Everi fintech products represent an important piece of the collective goal to provide casino guests with a convenient, seamless mobile experience. Everi's financial technology solutions on display at NIGA 2021 bring commonality and continuity to operator workflows by incorporating customer-centric features to loyalty, payments, and cage and cash operations, which ultimately serve to enhance the player experience.

"Everi has a long, successful history of support for tribal gaming operators providing a broad portfolio of products that enhance the player experience on casino floors and significantly improve the efficiency of a casino's cage, cash access, and compliance operations with our innovative financial technology solutions," said Michael Rumbolz, Everi Chairman of the Board and CEO. "Our return to NIGA demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our Class II and Class III Native American gaming partners."

