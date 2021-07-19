American Public Education to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) plans to release second quarter 2021 results after the close of U.S. financial markets on August 9, 2021.

The live webcast of its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be broadcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, August 9, 2021. This call will be open to listeners through the events and presentations section of the company's investor relations website, www.apei.com.

A replay of the live webcast will also be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live conference call. The replay will be archived and available to listeners for one year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc . (Nasdaq: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars, Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve approximately 90,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 240 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing, and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

Contact:

Frank Tutalo

American Public Education, Inc.

Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

571-358-3042

