Astor Investment Management LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ET

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astor Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Astor Investment Management LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 201,067 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 901,526 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.08% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 855,386 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,302,974 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.23% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 313,084 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.901400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 462,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.637100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 243,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 194,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 51,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 81,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $58 and $61.73, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 46,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 110.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 1,302,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1072.17%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 132,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.070700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 901,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 43,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $353.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 84.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.14 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The sale prices were between $27.28 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $31.02.

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 52.15%. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.45%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 952,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 99.77%. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.31%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.21%. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $210.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 9,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.78%. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 11,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.34%. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 33,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 87.58%. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 6,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.