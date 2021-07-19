Astor Investment Management LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ET

- New Purchases: XSOE, IEFA, EUSA, XLY, XLI, FXD, MNA, DVY, IWR,
- Added Positions: IVOL, RPV, SPTM, AGG, QQQ, RSP, BSV, LMBS, FTSL, USMV, SPEM, IEMG, EPHE, EPOL, EWW, EWM, THD, TUR, EIDO, INDA, EWT, ERUS,
- Reduced Positions: PDBC, IGSB, IWM, IEI, JNK, AMLP, SHV, XLV, SPLG, XLP, XLRE, EZA, EWZ, MCHI,
- Sold Out: LQD, VOX, XLF, GLD, ECH, IUSB, SGOL,
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 201,067 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 901,526 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.08%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 855,386 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,302,974 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.23%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 313,084 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.901400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 462,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.637100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 243,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 194,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 51,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 81,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $58 and $61.73, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 46,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 110.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 1,302,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1072.17%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 132,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.070700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 901,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 43,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $353.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 84.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.14 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The sale prices were between $27.28 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $31.02.Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.Reduced: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 52.15%. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.45%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 952,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 99.77%. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.31%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.21%. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $210.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 9,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.78%. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 11,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.34%. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 33,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 87.58%. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 6,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.
