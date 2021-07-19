Logo
Astor Investment Management LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Astor Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astor Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Astor Investment Management LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Astor Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/astor+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Astor Investment Management LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 201,067 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 901,526 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.08%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 855,386 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  4. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 1,302,974 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.23%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 313,084 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.901400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 462,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.637100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 243,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 194,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 51,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 81,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $58 and $61.73, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 46,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 110.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 1,302,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1072.17%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 132,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $52.070700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 901,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 43,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $353.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 84.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.14 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF. The sale prices were between $27.28 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $31.02.

Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Reduced: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 52.15%. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.45%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 952,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 99.77%. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.31%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.21%. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $210.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 9,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.78%. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 11,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.34%. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 33,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 87.58%. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 6,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Astor Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Astor Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Astor Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Astor Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Astor Investment Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
