Well Done, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Well Done, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells TCF Financial Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Well Done, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Well Done, LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Well Done, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/well+done%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Well Done, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 119 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 330,981 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 95,714 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 147,522 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 273,715 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 103,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $178.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.686700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 580.16%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 170,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $145.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 100.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.064600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 47.61%. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3520.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $147.838000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.6.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $150.1 and $174, with an estimated average price of $162.78.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Well Done, LLC. Also check out:

1. Well Done, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Well Done, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Well Done, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Well Done, LLC keeps buying
