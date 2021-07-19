Well Done, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: SPHQ, IAI, IYG, XME, BIBL, NWL, BA, ARKK, MDLZ, LBRT, PSTH, ESGV, TMQ,
- Added Positions: HBAN, RSP, QUAL, DNL, XHB, VUG, AMZN, AAPL, ACWV, ETN, IWP, ITOT, VTV, VWO, IWM, SCHE, IYC, IYJ, IYT, QVAL, IAT, SIL, XSD, IGF, IVAL, WPM, MO, ADP, CVX, DHR, GOOGL, VT, MRVL, SCHM, MRK, PFE, SBUX, V, GOOG, PYPL, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, SOXX, RPG, IVV, BRK.A, BSCM, XMLV, VLUE, XSLV, KRE, BRK.B, ACWI, GNTX, SPY, IJH, MLHR, WMT, SUI, PG, DON, DTN, INTC, BK, XOM, FITB, VIG, HON, JPM, IMTM, CRM, UBER, FB, PM, WHR, WFC,
- Sold Out: TCF, VTI, IAU, IEZ, XSW, KO, TMO, UNH, NOVN,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 119 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 330,981 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 95,714 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 147,522 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.86%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 273,715 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 103,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
Well Done, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.92 and $103.07, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Well Done, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.92 and $190.37, with an estimated average price of $182.8. The stock is now traded at around $178.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Well Done, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.686700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Well Done, LLC initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 580.16%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 170,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $145.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 27,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Well Done, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 100.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.064600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Well Done, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 47.61%. The purchase prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3520.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Well Done, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $147.838000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.6.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)
Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $150.1 and $174, with an estimated average price of $162.78.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Well Done, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.
