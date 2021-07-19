Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , FS KKR Capital Corp, WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund, Sells , iShares Gold Trust, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: IDEV, XSOE, BCE, IWL, SPHQ, FXZ, VLU, BMO, LH, CDC, FRI, DVN, MRCY, PWR, ATKR, ACIM, CMBS, SNPE, SLB, CDL, EDOW, MOAT, NUSC, REMX, AES, AZO, BAM, CACI, CDNS, CE, VALE, DRI, HVT, IRM, JLL, LOGI, MANH, MMC, MRVL, MXIM, MHK, NWL, NVAX, RY, XPO, TDY, TER, TM, VMC, WST, WHR, HQL, MQY, UTG, CODI, FAF, HCA, TRIP, SUN, NIQ, AAL, ALLY, SABR, JD, TSE, CFG, QRVO, NVCR, SE, YETI, BYND, WORK, CHPT, CHPT, BILL, SDGR, BMEZ, U, TTCF, RBLX, ZIM, BMBL, EELV, EFV, FLRN, GNR, IBMJ, IBMK, ICSH, IXJ, JSML, MDYV, PDBC, PEJ, SMB, SMLF, TIPX, VAW, VIOO, VOOV, VSS, XME, PRPO, IAF, MAV, JRO, WATT, PIRS, TTOO, AQB, SNDL, MMQ,

FSK, DFE, QQQ, TIP, IVV, VOO, SPAB, RDVY, SRLN, GSBD, TROW, SHYG, SPDW, LLY, FTNT, FXO, FYX, IJH, IJR, VXF, XLE, MRO, NUE, CARR, EFA, IEMG, SPIP, VWO, XLRE, AMZN, COF, JNJ, PGR, AGGY, FIXD, FTSL, FVD, JPST, QTEC, RSP, SCHD, SHY, SPSM, VTV, VYM, BA, CSX, CLF, CLX, EPD, XOM, HBAN, PG, QCOM, VZ, NEA, NOW, ABBV, TTD, DOW, QS, ARKK, BND, DGRW, FGD, FMHI, IEI, ITOT, IVE, IWD, IWF, SDIV, VO, VTI, XHB, XLB, MMM, AXP, BAC, BC, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, COST, DHI, DE, FAST, FDX, F, FCX, GILD, GS, GOOGL, HON, IBM, INTU, JCI, KMB, LOW, MMP, MKC, SPGI, MPW, NVDA, OHI, PFE, RSG, SHW, SWKS, LUV, STE, TGT, UAL, UNP, VFC, WEC, BRK.A, AAWW, NAD, NVG, EAD, CSQ, EDU, BX, V, GNRC, TSLA, GM, ENPH, PSX, SESN, SHOP, KHC, PFGC, UBER, DKNG, PLTR, ABNB, SKLZ, BIV, CPER, DBC, DEM, DINT, DNL, EMB, FDL, FMB, FNX, FPE, FXD, FXN, GEM, GLD, GOVT, IBB, IEFA, IOO, IUSG, IUSV, IVW, IWM, IWP, IWR, IWY, IXUS, IYW, LQD, MDY, MDYG, MJ, ONEQ, OUSA, PCY, PFF, PULS, PWB, QUAL, QYLD, SDY, SMH, SPHD, SPSB, SPTS, SPYD, SPYV, SRVR, VB, VCR, VEA, VEU, VHT, VIG, VONG, VTWO, VXUS, XLU, XLY, DDD, PLD, ASML, AMD, AGYS, APD, ALL, MO, AMT, AME, AMGN, NLY, AMAT, ATR, WTRG, ARCC, ARWR, ADP, BP, BK, GOLD, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BSX, CBRL, CCL, CASY, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, LNG, CI, CTAS, C, KO, CBSH, COP, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHR, DXCM, DLR, DD, EMN, EW, ENB, EXC, FDS, FITB, BEN, GME, GRMN, GPC, GBCI, GSK, GT, MNST, HUM, MTCH, ITW, ILMN, INO, IFF, ISRG, JKHY, J, KLAC, K, MDLZ, LB, LMT, MU, MPWR, MS, MSI, VTRS, NDAQ, NEM, NOC, INSG, OXY, ODFL, PPL, PH, PEP, PXD, PLUG, BKNG, PEG, PSA, O, RIO, ROK, SMG, SRE, SCI, SPG, SIRI, SNA, SO, LSI, SYK, SPWR, TJX, TSM, AXON, TXN, TD, TSCO, USB, UL, X, UNH, VLO, WPC, GWW, WRE, WM, WSO, ANTM, WFC, WY, WOR, XEL, CLMT, ET, NUO, PDT, MUI, HPS, PTY, HYT, FTF, EVT, EFR, UTF, ETO, BXMX, GGN, IGD, BME, ETB, EXG, BR, TMUS, JAZZ, DFS, LULU, AWK, MAIN, GPL, GTE, GNT, BUD, NEV, DG, NBB, TRGP, KMI, MPC, VAC, PDI, PANW, BTT, RH, NCLH, ZTS, BIT, ETX, HASI, CDW, NWSA, NEP, QSR, SENS, SEDG, RACE, TEAM, CRON, GRWG, BGIO, JCO, OKTA, CGBD, TLRY, TLRY, SONO, NIO, STNE, UTZ, MRNA, JMIA, CTVA, ORCC, ARNC, LI, RKT, SNOW, FSR, ACWV, ANGL, AOA, AOM, BAB, BLOK, BNDX, BOTZ, BSV, CIBR, DIA, DIV, DVY, DWAS, DWLD, EEM, EES, ESGU, EZM, FAN, FBND, FDIS, FIVG, FIW, FPX, FTC, FTEC, HDV, HYG, HYLB, IAGG, ICF, IDV, IGM, IJS, IUSB, IWB, IWN, IWO, IWS, IXN, IYF, IYR, JETS, JNK, JPIN, KBE, KRE, LIT, MDIV, MGK, MINT, MMIN, MUB, NUSA, PGX, PHO, PPA, PZA, QCLN, REGL, RPV, SCHA, SCHF, SCHG, SCHO, SCHX, SLQD, SLV, SLY, SLYG, SMMU, SOXX, SUSA, TLT, USHY, USIG, VBR, VCIT, VGT, VIS, VLUE, VMBS, VNQ, VOT, VPU, VT, VTIP, XBI, XLC, XMMO, XT, Reduced Positions: SPY, XLF, T, IVZ, FTSM, SPYG, MTUM, XLV, VIAC, ICE, SIVB, UPS, IOVA, BCX, GOOG, TDOC, ARKG, DXJ, HYLS, SPLV, SPTM, CRM, SQ, BIL, IGIB, FDN, FXL, FXR, USFR, VGSH, ACGL, TFC, BRK.B, DOV, ETN, EQIX, GGB, INTC, KR, NKE, PENN, SBUX, TMO, URI, RTX, WMT, DIS, WAL, ZBRA, MA, AVGO, PHYS, EXPI, IQV, ALLE, HWM, DOCU, CHWY, BOND, BSCM, BSJL, IGSB, DUSA, FBT, FUMB, FXH, GBIL, GSY, IHI, ISTB, LMBS, NOBL, SPIB, SPLG, VV, XLK, XLP, CB, ATVI, AFL, ALXN, ALGN, AB, AMP, APH, AJG, AZN, ADSK, BAX, BBY, BLDR, CNI, KMX, CAH, CAT, CME, CINF, CL, ED, STZ, DEO, DLTR, DUK, ECL, ETR, EL, EXAS, NEE, FHI, FISV, GD, GE, WELL, HEI, HPQ, HUBB, ITT, IEX, IP, SJM, KEY, LAMR, LVS, LEN, MTB, MGM, MNKD, MDT, MRK, NFLX, NSC, ES, NVS, ORLY, PRK, PAYX, PBCT, PNW, PII, LIN, PSEC, RPM, RCL, RDS.A, SYY, UHS, VRTX, WBA, WMB, XLNX, SYN, TDG, CEF, DNP, JHI, USA, NCA, RVT, CHI, JPC, PCN, RNP, EOS, BDJ, HOMB, HTGC, LDOS, DAL, BGS, TEL, ETJ, VMW, ULTA, HROW, CDNA, STWD, CHTR, CEM, BBN, KKR, NXPI, COR, GBAB, BAH, LPLA, APO, HZNP, FBHS, SPLK, PCI, NRZ, UA, TWLO, JHB, CRSP, IIPR, RA, SNAP, AFIN, ROKU, ZS, DBX, DELL, PINS, ZM, FSLY, CRWD, OTIS, PSTH, AMLP, AOR, CBND, CWB, DES, DFNL, DTD, EEMV, EFAV, FEX, FNDF, GDX, GLTR, ICLN, IEF, IPAY, ITA, ITE, IVOL, IYG, IYH, LGLV, MBB, OIH, PALL, PBE, PGF, PKW, PRF, QQEW, ROBO, SCHE, SDOG, SHM, SJNK, SPEM, SPMD, SSO, TAN, UGA, VDC, VFH, VNLA, VOOG, VTEB, XAR, XHE, XMLV, XSLV,

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , FS KKR Capital Corp, WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, sells , iShares Gold Trust, Financial Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.. As of 2021Q2, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. owns 1073 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 395,528 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 349,458 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,026,135 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,594 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,166 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $65.290600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 900,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.901400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 142,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 452.47%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 620,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 840.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $76.66, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 123,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 225,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 313,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.45%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 158,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 898.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.837000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $56.5 and $60.46, with an estimated average price of $58.52.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.