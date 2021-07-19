Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , FS KKR Capital Corp, WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund, Sells , iShares Gold Trust, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: IDEV, XSOE, BCE, IWL, SPHQ, FXZ, VLU, BMO, LH, CDC, FRI, DVN, MRCY, PWR, ATKR, ACIM, CMBS, SNPE, SLB, CDL, EDOW, MOAT, NUSC, REMX, AES, AZO, BAM, CACI, CDNS, CE, VALE, DRI, HVT, IRM, JLL, LOGI, MANH, MMC, MRVL, MXIM, MHK, NWL, NVAX, RY, XPO, TDY, TER, TM, VMC, WST, WHR, HQL, MQY, UTG, CODI, FAF, HCA, TRIP, SUN, NIQ, AAL, ALLY, SABR, JD, TSE, CFG, QRVO, NVCR, SE, YETI, BYND, WORK, CHPT, CHPT, BILL, SDGR, BMEZ, U, TTCF, RBLX, ZIM, BMBL, EELV, EFV, FLRN, GNR, IBMJ, IBMK, ICSH, IXJ, JSML, MDYV, PDBC, PEJ, SMB, SMLF, TIPX, VAW, VIOO, VOOV, VSS, XME, PRPO, IAF, MAV, JRO, WATT, PIRS, TTOO, AQB, SNDL, MMQ,
- Added Positions: FSK, DFE, QQQ, TIP, IVV, VOO, SPAB, RDVY, SRLN, GSBD, TROW, SHYG, SPDW, LLY, FTNT, FXO, FYX, IJH, IJR, VXF, XLE, MRO, NUE, CARR, EFA, IEMG, SPIP, VWO, XLRE, AMZN, COF, JNJ, PGR, AGGY, FIXD, FTSL, FVD, JPST, QTEC, RSP, SCHD, SHY, SPSM, VTV, VYM, BA, CSX, CLF, CLX, EPD, XOM, HBAN, PG, QCOM, VZ, NEA, NOW, ABBV, TTD, DOW, QS, ARKK, BND, DGRW, FGD, FMHI, IEI, ITOT, IVE, IWD, IWF, SDIV, VO, VTI, XHB, XLB, MMM, AXP, BAC, BC, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, COST, DHI, DE, FAST, FDX, F, FCX, GILD, GS, GOOGL, HON, IBM, INTU, JCI, KMB, LOW, MMP, MKC, SPGI, MPW, NVDA, OHI, PFE, RSG, SHW, SWKS, LUV, STE, TGT, UAL, UNP, VFC, WEC, BRK.A, AAWW, NAD, NVG, EAD, CSQ, EDU, BX, V, GNRC, TSLA, GM, ENPH, PSX, SESN, SHOP, KHC, PFGC, UBER, DKNG, PLTR, ABNB, SKLZ, BIV, CPER, DBC, DEM, DINT, DNL, EMB, FDL, FMB, FNX, FPE, FXD, FXN, GEM, GLD, GOVT, IBB, IEFA, IOO, IUSG, IUSV, IVW, IWM, IWP, IWR, IWY, IXUS, IYW, LQD, MDY, MDYG, MJ, ONEQ, OUSA, PCY, PFF, PULS, PWB, QUAL, QYLD, SDY, SMH, SPHD, SPSB, SPTS, SPYD, SPYV, SRVR, VB, VCR, VEA, VEU, VHT, VIG, VONG, VTWO, VXUS, XLU, XLY, DDD, PLD, ASML, AMD, AGYS, APD, ALL, MO, AMT, AME, AMGN, NLY, AMAT, ATR, WTRG, ARCC, ARWR, ADP, BP, BK, GOLD, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BSX, CBRL, CCL, CASY, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, LNG, CI, CTAS, C, KO, CBSH, COP, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHR, DXCM, DLR, DD, EMN, EW, ENB, EXC, FDS, FITB, BEN, GME, GRMN, GPC, GBCI, GSK, GT, MNST, HUM, MTCH, ITW, ILMN, INO, IFF, ISRG, JKHY, J, KLAC, K, MDLZ, LB, LMT, MU, MPWR, MS, MSI, VTRS, NDAQ, NEM, NOC, INSG, OXY, ODFL, PPL, PH, PEP, PXD, PLUG, BKNG, PEG, PSA, O, RIO, ROK, SMG, SRE, SCI, SPG, SIRI, SNA, SO, LSI, SYK, SPWR, TJX, TSM, AXON, TXN, TD, TSCO, USB, UL, X, UNH, VLO, WPC, GWW, WRE, WM, WSO, ANTM, WFC, WY, WOR, XEL, CLMT, ET, NUO, PDT, MUI, HPS, PTY, HYT, FTF, EVT, EFR, UTF, ETO, BXMX, GGN, IGD, BME, ETB, EXG, BR, TMUS, JAZZ, DFS, LULU, AWK, MAIN, GPL, GTE, GNT, BUD, NEV, DG, NBB, TRGP, KMI, MPC, VAC, PDI, PANW, BTT, RH, NCLH, ZTS, BIT, ETX, HASI, CDW, NWSA, NEP, QSR, SENS, SEDG, RACE, TEAM, CRON, GRWG, BGIO, JCO, OKTA, CGBD, TLRY, TLRY, SONO, NIO, STNE, UTZ, MRNA, JMIA, CTVA, ORCC, ARNC, LI, RKT, SNOW, FSR, ACWV, ANGL, AOA, AOM, BAB, BLOK, BNDX, BOTZ, BSV, CIBR, DIA, DIV, DVY, DWAS, DWLD, EEM, EES, ESGU, EZM, FAN, FBND, FDIS, FIVG, FIW, FPX, FTC, FTEC, HDV, HYG, HYLB, IAGG, ICF, IDV, IGM, IJS, IUSB, IWB, IWN, IWO, IWS, IXN, IYF, IYR, JETS, JNK, JPIN, KBE, KRE, LIT, MDIV, MGK, MINT, MMIN, MUB, NUSA, PGX, PHO, PPA, PZA, QCLN, REGL, RPV, SCHA, SCHF, SCHG, SCHO, SCHX, SLQD, SLV, SLY, SLYG, SMMU, SOXX, SUSA, TLT, USHY, USIG, VBR, VCIT, VGT, VIS, VLUE, VMBS, VNQ, VOT, VPU, VT, VTIP, XBI, XLC, XMMO, XT,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, XLF, T, IVZ, FTSM, SPYG, MTUM, XLV, VIAC, ICE, SIVB, UPS, IOVA, BCX, GOOG, TDOC, ARKG, DXJ, HYLS, SPLV, SPTM, CRM, SQ, BIL, IGIB, FDN, FXL, FXR, USFR, VGSH, ACGL, TFC, BRK.B, DOV, ETN, EQIX, GGB, INTC, KR, NKE, PENN, SBUX, TMO, URI, RTX, WMT, DIS, WAL, ZBRA, MA, AVGO, PHYS, EXPI, IQV, ALLE, HWM, DOCU, CHWY, BOND, BSCM, BSJL, IGSB, DUSA, FBT, FUMB, FXH, GBIL, GSY, IHI, ISTB, LMBS, NOBL, SPIB, SPLG, VV, XLK, XLP, CB, ATVI, AFL, ALXN, ALGN, AB, AMP, APH, AJG, AZN, ADSK, BAX, BBY, BLDR, CNI, KMX, CAH, CAT, CME, CINF, CL, ED, STZ, DEO, DLTR, DUK, ECL, ETR, EL, EXAS, NEE, FHI, FISV, GD, GE, WELL, HEI, HPQ, HUBB, ITT, IEX, IP, SJM, KEY, LAMR, LVS, LEN, MTB, MGM, MNKD, MDT, MRK, NFLX, NSC, ES, NVS, ORLY, PRK, PAYX, PBCT, PNW, PII, LIN, PSEC, RPM, RCL, RDS.A, SYY, UHS, VRTX, WBA, WMB, XLNX, SYN, TDG, CEF, DNP, JHI, USA, NCA, RVT, CHI, JPC, PCN, RNP, EOS, BDJ, HOMB, HTGC, LDOS, DAL, BGS, TEL, ETJ, VMW, ULTA, HROW, CDNA, STWD, CHTR, CEM, BBN, KKR, NXPI, COR, GBAB, BAH, LPLA, APO, HZNP, FBHS, SPLK, PCI, NRZ, UA, TWLO, JHB, CRSP, IIPR, RA, SNAP, AFIN, ROKU, ZS, DBX, DELL, PINS, ZM, FSLY, CRWD, OTIS, PSTH, AMLP, AOR, CBND, CWB, DES, DFNL, DTD, EEMV, EFAV, FEX, FNDF, GDX, GLTR, ICLN, IEF, IPAY, ITA, ITE, IVOL, IYG, IYH, LGLV, MBB, OIH, PALL, PBE, PGF, PKW, PRF, QQEW, ROBO, SCHE, SDOG, SHM, SJNK, SPEM, SPMD, SSO, TAN, UGA, VDC, VFH, VNLA, VOOG, VTEB, XAR, XHE, XMLV, XSLV,
- Sold Out: FSKR, IAU, FXG, TPR, DISCA, PB, MTT, SH, OLLI, VERI, GH, FUTU, PTON, IAC, CCIV, CMF, EFG, EWJ, GMF, IGV, IYT, CHRW, NEO, EA, FHN, HOLX, JBHT, MCK, STX, TTWO, GL, WAB, MZA, PRTS, ZNGA, AVXL, CLNE, PAA, NAKD, WKHS, XXII, PSLV, VSTM,
For the details of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stratos+wealth+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 395,528 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 349,458 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,026,135 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,594 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,166 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $65.290600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 900,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.901400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 142,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 452.47%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 620,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 840.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $76.66, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 123,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 225,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 313,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.45%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 158,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 898.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.837000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $56.5 and $60.46, with an estimated average price of $58.52.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.. Also check out:
1. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment