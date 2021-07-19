Logo
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 481 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stratos+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) - 672,677 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 204,158 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77%
  3. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 398,515 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,141 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 379,498 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.12%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.486900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 69,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 180,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.901400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 63,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $424.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 445.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 111,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $285.332200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 45,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 424.83%. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $141.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 117.93%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $388.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 57.21%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.172600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 104,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 24/06/2038 USD 50 (NIB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 24/06/2038 USD 50. The sale prices were between $28.33 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $29.81.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. The sale prices were between $84.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $86.08.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teucrium Sugar Fund. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying

