Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

- New Purchases: ICSH, MDYV, SSRM, XSOE, XLRE, FALN, IXG, CAPE, INFL, VTHR, ESGE, IDXX, SYK, EL, MKC, IT, VONG, IYE, TAN, SLB, IQLT, SHM, SMH, FXC, VGSH, SNOW, ACN, MXI, QQQJ, HYMB, GDXJ, SPHQ, DGRW, BLOK, CB, MGM, SU, RSG, WPM, IWC, RUN, LIN, IYT, OSTK, PFF, NVS, RDVY, SPMD, CE, AMP, ADBE, AMJ, CWH, DOW, DKNG, BX, WBA, RSP, HDV, NIO, XBI, VV, MRNA, TTE, FIS, VEU, CTSH, TD, HBAN, LVS, GSAH, FTSL, RLY, LBRDK, TSCO, QAI, BAR, ZTS, PH, KIE, CHTR, ILF, VFC, AXU,
- Added Positions: IVV, IUSB, VUG, VPU, VOO, AGG, ESGU, GOVT, EFV, VEA, MUB, VO, VTV, VTIP, VXUS, FIXD, VWO, IGSB, BDJ, SLV, SCHG, SCZ, AAPL, MSFT, QUAL, VAW, CPER, DIA, IWM, SCHH, EWN, IEFA, IEMG, PM, EFG, QQQ, VTWO, AMZN, DBA, IJR, VNQ, VONE, SHW, GDX, SPY, VBK, VCSH, DIS, BABA, BND, VOT, JPM, GOOG, BKLN, KBE, VLUE, CVX, IWF, IWS, PDBC, SCHA, SCHV, VB, GOOGL, JNJ, V, EWU, IJH, MBB, SGOL, SIVR, SPLG, USHY, AMGN, CSCO, LLY, K, MCD, MDT, MRK, TXN, RTX, UNH, FB, TWLO, HYG, IJT, ITOT, VIG, VOE, BLK, C, KO, CMCSA, DEO, XOM, BEN, GD, GILD, GS, PG, PEG, ROK, DNP, ABBV, BSV, DLN, IXN, KRE, MTUM, SCHD, XLG, MMM, ADI, BMY, VIAC, ED, D, NEE, HD, IP, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MMC, NFLX, NKE, PFE, PRU, CRM, TSM, UNP, UPS, WMT, STOR, ZM, BLV, BNDX, DGRO, IAGG, IEI, IWP, SJNK, SPDW, VCIT, XLK, ABT, AMT, ADM, ADP, BP, BDX, BIIB, CAT, CL, COP, STZ, CCI, DHR, DUK, ETN, FLEX, GPC, LHX, IBM, ITW, MDLZ, MFC, NSC, PAYX, PSA, SO, SYY, TJX, TGT, TMO, UL, WM, TEL, TSLA, PSLV, KMI, CRWD, EBC, EEM, EFA, IEF, IUSV, IWD, IWO, IWR, IYG, KOMP, SCHE, SCHP, SLYG, SPEM, SPTM, SPYG, SPYV, SUB, VXF, XLC, XLV, XLY, AEP, CSX, CVS, CI, DE, EOG, EMR, F, GE, HON, J, MET, MCO, ES, PEP, PXD, BKNG, SWKS, SBUX, USB, ETG, MA, AVGO, TTD, EMB, EMLC, FVD, HYLB, IJS, IUSG, JETS, JNK, JPST, SCHK, SCHM, SCHX, SDY, TIP, TOTL, VDC, VWOB, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, SPHB, FXF, INDA, IVOL, XLI, IWN, XLB, AMLP, CORN, OIH, XOP, XLF, XLE, BNO, PULS, VTI, VOOV, IGLB, SHY, USMV, T, KEY, FTEC, VGK, TFC, BAC, BA, FDX, INTC, PSB, O, TROW, ARKK, FTCS, IBB, IHI, MBG, RSX, VBR, NLY, SCHW, EMLP, FXI, VGLT, MO, BRK.B, GIS, KMB, ORCL, QCOM, VLO, PSX, ANET, MDLA, PLTR, BIL, IGIB, EWZ, FDN, FMB, FMHI, FNDF, FUMB, ICVT, MDYG, MOO, QCLN, QTEC, SCHO, SHV, SHYG, SPIB, VGIT, VMBS, AXP, AMAT, FUN, CCEP, EA, FITB, FCX, GRMN, LEN, MS, PNC, SPG, SIRI, GM, MPC, NOW, KHC, SQ, SPOT, ESTC, FSLY, CWI, FIW, GSLC, IVE, IVW, MINT, MSOS, RODM, SCHZ, SPIP, VDE, VSS, VTEB, VYM,
- Sold Out: NIB, EWY, EWJ, FXY, EWT, CANE, AVB, MAR, AB, ASHR, EUFN, SHOP, SPWR, ICLN, BK, MRO, HYD, SPTL, ALGN, TUR, OPEN, IPOE.U, ICLR, WSM, REGN, CME, APH, PGRE, VTRS, LYG, ESRT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) - 672,677 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 204,158 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 398,515 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,141 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 379,498 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.12%
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.486900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 69,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 180,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.901400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 63,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $424.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 445.88%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 111,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $285.332200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 45,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 424.83%. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $141.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 117.93%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $388.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 57.21%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.172600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 104,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 24/06/2038 USD 50 (NIB)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 24/06/2038 USD 50. The sale prices were between $28.33 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $29.81.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust. The sale prices were between $84.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $86.08.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE)
Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teucrium Sugar Fund. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
