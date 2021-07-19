Fundamentun, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: LLY, IWF, IWP, FBGX, IWS, SPHD, FITB, ORCL, FSK,

LLY, IWF, IWP, FBGX, IWS, SPHD, FITB, ORCL, FSK, Added Positions: DGRW, ITOT, BND, AAPL, VXF, MSFT, MGK, VEU, AMZN, SCHD, IEFA, JPM, MINT, LQD, VTIP, JNJ, VZ, PFE, FLRN, VEA, GOOGL, WMT, IVV, PEP, BRK.B, V, HD, SBUX, PG, ADBE, IJR, FB, UNH, CRM, CSCO, HON, MCD, AMGN, NKE, TXN, QCOM, PYPL, DIS, COST, MMM, INTC, KMB, CVX, MDLZ, UNP, CMCSA, AXP, IBM, NEE, LMT, KO, MDT, TMO, IJH, BSV, APD, VO, BMY, BAC, ABBV, LHX, WM, TROW, TOTL, COP, IWR, MO, UPS, PSX, GD, DUK, BOND, GOOG, RTX, CL, ITW, EMR, ETN, VTI, CMI, CAT, IP,

DGRW, ITOT, BND, AAPL, VXF, MSFT, MGK, VEU, AMZN, SCHD, IEFA, JPM, MINT, LQD, VTIP, JNJ, VZ, PFE, FLRN, VEA, GOOGL, WMT, IVV, PEP, BRK.B, V, HD, SBUX, PG, ADBE, IJR, FB, UNH, CRM, CSCO, HON, MCD, AMGN, NKE, TXN, QCOM, PYPL, DIS, COST, MMM, INTC, KMB, CVX, MDLZ, UNP, CMCSA, AXP, IBM, NEE, LMT, KO, MDT, TMO, IJH, BSV, APD, VO, BMY, BAC, ABBV, LHX, WM, TROW, TOTL, COP, IWR, MO, UPS, PSX, GD, DUK, BOND, GOOG, RTX, CL, ITW, EMR, ETN, VTI, CMI, CAT, IP, Reduced Positions: IWM, MRK, JPST, VWO, CVS, VNLA, IEMG, GBIL, EMB, PGX, SLQD, VCSH, IGIB, USB, PNC, IDV, VLO, QQQ,

IWM, MRK, JPST, VWO, CVS, VNLA, IEMG, GBIL, EMB, PGX, SLQD, VCSH, IGIB, USB, PNC, IDV, VLO, QQQ, Sold Out: AGG, VOO, HYG, FSKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fundamentun, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fundamentun, LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fundamentun, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fundamentun%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 295,403 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.35% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 162,299 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,331 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 190,225 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,472 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $232.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $270.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 19/06/2024 U. The purchase prices were between $561.91 and $694.88, with an estimated average price of $627.06. The stock is now traded at around $682.070100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $109.972500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.480800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.206000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $368.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.