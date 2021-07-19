Logo
Fundamentun, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fundamentun, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fundamentun, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fundamentun, LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fundamentun, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fundamentun%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fundamentun, LLC
  1. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 295,403 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.35%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 162,299 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.05%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,331 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 190,225 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,472 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.00%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $232.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $270.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UBS AG London Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 19/06/2024 U (FBGX)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 19/06/2024 U. The purchase prices were between $561.91 and $694.88, with an estimated average price of $627.06. The stock is now traded at around $682.070100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $109.972500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.480800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.206000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $368.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fundamentun, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fundamentun, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fundamentun, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fundamentun, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fundamentun, LLC keeps buying
