Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Gladstone Land Corp, Campbell Soup Co, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, DNP Select Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 128,117 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 173,175 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,296 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 88,852 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 127,889 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.479000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $45.461400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 173.75%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 97,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $353.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 85.76%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $293.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Farmland Partners Inc by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $14.38, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 32.40%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $201.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.