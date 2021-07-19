Logo
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Gladstone Land Corp, Campbell Soup Co, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, DNP Select Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carlton+hofferkamp+%26+jenks+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 128,117 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 173,175 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,296 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 88,852 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 127,889 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.479000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $22.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $232.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $45.461400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $64.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 173.75%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 97,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $353.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 85.76%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $293.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Farmland Partners Inc by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $14.38, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 32.40%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $201.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
