Fruth Investment Management Buys Ingevity Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, RGC Resources Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Park National Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Fruth Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Ingevity Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, RGC Resources Inc, eBay Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Park National Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fruth Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Fruth Investment Management owns 226 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fruth Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fruth+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fruth Investment Management
  1. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 85,679 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio.
  2. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 20,122 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Linde PLC (LIN) - 30,276 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,956 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  5. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 38,172 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
New Purchase: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RGC Resources Inc (RGCO)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in RGC Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $222.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $7.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Ingevity Corp by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $70.45 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $80.31. The stock is now traded at around $76.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United States Steel Corp (X)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TimkenSteel Corp (TMST)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in TimkenSteel Corp by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $33.91, with an estimated average price of $30.99. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Chico's FAS Inc by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: Park National Corp (PRK)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Park National Corp. The sale prices were between $117.42 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $125.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fruth Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Fruth Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fruth Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fruth Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fruth Investment Management keeps buying
