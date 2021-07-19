Fruth Investment Management Buys Ingevity Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, RGC Resources Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Park National Corp

New Purchases: PRGO, RGCO, EBAY, ITW, NKE, ACCO, ORAN,

PRGO, RGCO, EBAY, ITW, NKE, ACCO, ORAN, Added Positions: NGVT, X, CLF, TMST, CMC, NEE, MKC, BMY, SFM, MOS, DFS, NTR, PFE, GIS, CMA, CHS, GOLD, VTRS, PBT, MRK, KGC, IAG, AUY, GPL, COG,

NGVT, X, CLF, TMST, CMC, NEE, MKC, BMY, SFM, MOS, DFS, NTR, PFE, GIS, CMA, CHS, GOLD, VTRS, PBT, MRK, KGC, IAG, AUY, GPL, COG, Reduced Positions: TXN, GWW, LIN, APD, FIS, ABBV, PEP, DOV, VLO, JNJ, OLN, ATI, MUSA, PSX, WRK, MET, IFF, COP, NRT, IBM, HP, VZ, HAL, WFC, FOE, BXS, KN, CDK, VVV, BHF,

TXN, GWW, LIN, APD, FIS, ABBV, PEP, DOV, VLO, JNJ, OLN, ATI, MUSA, PSX, WRK, MET, IFF, COP, NRT, IBM, HP, VZ, HAL, WFC, FOE, BXS, KN, CDK, VVV, BHF, Sold Out: PENN, PRK,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ingevity Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, RGC Resources Inc, eBay Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Park National Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fruth Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Fruth Investment Management owns 226 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 85,679 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 20,122 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Linde PLC (LIN) - 30,276 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,956 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 38,172 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in RGC Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $222.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $7.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Ingevity Corp by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $70.45 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $80.31. The stock is now traded at around $76.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in TimkenSteel Corp by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $33.91, with an estimated average price of $30.99. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Chico's FAS Inc by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Park National Corp. The sale prices were between $117.42 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $125.95.