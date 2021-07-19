Logo
Newfound Research LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Nike Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Newfound Research LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Nike Inc, Pool Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfound Research LLC. As of 2021Q2, Newfound Research LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $35 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newfound Research LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newfound+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newfound Research LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,159 shares, 33.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.82%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 13,237 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 511.41%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 24,298 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.92%
  4. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 34,271 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18%
  5. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) - 10,518 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $449.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $666.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $248.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $454.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 511.41%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $388.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.44%. The holding were 13,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.450400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 24,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 119.75%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $518.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 80.82%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $746.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 96.97%. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1434.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 116.70%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newfound Research LLC. Also check out:

