Newfound Research LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Nike Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

- New Purchases: NKE, POOL, CTSH, IDXX, SYK, TECH, CGNX, ECL, MDT, LIN, TXG,
- Added Positions: VOO, MTUM, LGLV, USMV, JQUA, QUAL, TMO, MTD, NVDA, ROL, CMG, SGEN, DHR, AMZN, COST, VEEV, SNPS, LULU, MKC, CSGP, APH, CPRT, CDNS, CHD, MCO, MNST, ADBE, MXIM, MMM, A, SWKS, WST, FB, PG, REGN, MRK, VRSK, INCY, CLX, CL, VRTX, ABT, ANSS, CERN, CTAS, BR, MA, TFX, FAST, STE, KMB, PEP, HRL, KO, MCD, ACN, AME, BAX, BF.B, JNJ, ZTS, ITW, V, HEI, RMD, GWW, VRSN, TYL, TXN, SHW, IEX, EW, NOW, SPGI, YUMC, EA, HSY,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IEP, EXPD, WAT, ODFL, GOOGL, EL, JBHT, WM, WCN, AKAM, MPWR, LBRDA, ILMN, INTU, ANET, HD, EPAM, KEYS,
- Sold Out: XLF, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLRE, XLB, ABMD, PODD, ADSK, DG, WMT, MASI, TDY, BKI, MSCI, VZ, VAR, ADI,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,159 shares, 33.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.82%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 13,237 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 511.41%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 24,298 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.92%
- JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 34,271 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18%
- SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) - 10,518 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 515 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $449.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 736 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $666.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $248.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $454.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 511.41%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $388.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.44%. The holding were 13,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.450400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 24,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 119.75%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $518.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 178 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 80.82%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $746.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 96.97%. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1434.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 116.70%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.
