Newfound Research LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Nike Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

New Purchases: NKE, POOL, CTSH, IDXX, SYK, TECH, CGNX, ECL, MDT, LIN, TXG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Nike Inc, Pool Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfound Research LLC. As of 2021Q2, Newfound Research LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $35 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,159 shares, 33.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.82% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 13,237 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 511.41% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 24,298 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.92% JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 34,271 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18% SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) - 10,518 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $449.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $666.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $248.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $454.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 511.41%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $388.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.44%. The holding were 13,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $166.450400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 24,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 119.75%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $518.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 80.82%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $746.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 96.97%. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1434.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 116.70%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58.

Newfound Research LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.