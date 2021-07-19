GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Helen Of Troy, Consolidated Edison Inc

New Purchases: CDC, RSP, DHS, FGD, XLB, BIBL, EBF, BSL, NEP, CPNG, ARVL, QQQJ, VCSH, SRPT, DEO, MLM, RRGB, HLIO, CQP, ORCC, MASS, IYG, MSOS, PEJ, QQEW, REZ, RYH, SCHB, VEA, FLWS, ABB, AEG, ECOL, ANSS, BIO, BRKR, CSGP, CONN, FLEX, GILT, GT, HSIC, LYV, LOGI, MDU, MGM, MMS, MPWR, PHG, ROK, SEIC, SIVB, STE, AVNW, TNC, TXT, TTC, TREX, USAK, USM, WWR, EGY, ZUMZ, CROX, ECF, GCV, MCR, CHI, RNP, LULU, MSCI, MYRG, MARA, 6CL0, ZG, PPTA, XYL, TLYS, NAVI, KEYS, BLD, AA, ATUS, BYND, FVRR, PTON, 1C1A, VERX, LAZR, RBLX, BMBL, GTX, BAR, EMB, FNDC, GSIE, IGF, MUB, PPLT, SDG, SLYG, VLUE, VTIP, VWOB,

RDVY, IGV, ARKK, XLG, SPY, PYPL, FTCS, IYJ, FVD, VCR, VGT, ABBV, PFF, XLP, MSFT, WM, COST, HD, JNJ, MS, PEP, TTD, T, MCD, NVDA, NKE, CRM, V, BIPC, SKYY, AFL, BRK.B, INTC, CASH, SHW, SO, VZ, DIS, EBAY, NOW, CRWD, IVV, MOAT, ONEQ, SCHX, SUSA, ADBE, GRMN, JPM, ASGN, UNH, DFS, PRI, REZI, BEPC, PLTR, CFA, EXT, JETS, SCHD, VNLA, VTI, ABT, ATVI, AEP, AVY, BAC, BLK, BA, SAM, BMY, CAT, LUMN, CMCSA, DTE, DHR, DE, EW, GS, SJM, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, NOC, PPL, PFE, PG, SBUX, TXN, TSCO, BR, BGS, BX, SCU, BEP, AVGO, FB, NCLH, BCC, EVTC, TNDM, GOOG, SHOP, DOCU, YETI, ZM, ARKG, ARKW, DGRO, EFA, GEM, IEMG, PSJ, QUAL, SPLV, VNQ, VONG, VWO, XBI, XLE, XLI, ACN, ALGN, AMT, AMGN, AJG, ATO, AN, GOLD, CHE, CIEN, CAG, CMI, FISV, FL, F, GSK, ICE, KEY, KR, LH, LOW, MRK, MU, MSI, PRU, QCOM, O, RSG, RIO, RCI, RCL, LUV, SWK, SYY, TROW, TTEK, TEVA, UAL, UNP, UPS, RFI, DSU, UTF, BXMX, JAZZ, AWK, NXPI, GM, LPLA, APTV, PFPT, FPF, WIX, ALLE, ZEN, ANET, BABA, TDOC, SQ, OKTA, APPN, ZS, XERS, TLRY, TLRY, BLOK, BNDX, DBEF, DGS, GLD, HYLB, IJH, IJK, IUSG, IUSV, IWM, IWP, JKH, JKK, MGK, VIG, VOE, VTV, XLF, XLY, Reduced Positions: VUG, GLDM, AMZN, FSK, ED, IBM, BIP, SPYG, GE, PCN, SPLK, PDI, LI, VONV, MMM, ADP, BIIB, CSX, CVX, CL, EPD, NEE, GILD, K, LMT, NFLX, PNW, PLUG, QDEL, SIRI, SONY, SNPS, TJX, WMT, WEC, HYT, JRO, PM, TSLA, CHGG, HUBS, ETSY, SPOT, BNTX, XPEV, BJK, DIA, EEMV, FIXD, FPE, IHI, IWY, KRE, QCLN, VTEB, ASML, MO, NLY, ARCC, AZN, BP, BIDU, BK, BTI, BAM, CACI, CVS, CPB, BXMT, CHD, CLX, CMP, DD, EMN, EA, ENB, ESS, EXAS, FDX, WELL, HP, HT, HON, ITW, MMP, MKC, MNRO, VTRS, NGG, NOK, OXY, OKE, PCG, PHI, PAA, NTR, UL, VNO, WFC, MA, HBI, EBS, BTZ, AGNC, ABUS, DG, CBOE, CEM, HEAR, SBRA, KMI, MPLX, FUBO, BPY, PSXP, VEEV, PAYC, JD, QSR, QRVO, VSTO, CC, KHC, EVBG, COUP, BJ, NIO, PINS, FSLY, NKLA, LMND, RKT, SNOW, QS, AGG, AMJ, DGRW, IBB, IJR, PPA, QABA, SCHG, TLH, VBR, VCIT, VO, VOO, VTWO, XLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Helen Of Troy, Consolidated Edison Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC owns 1006 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 138,302 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 64,340 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 56,844 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,701 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,636 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $65.02. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $145.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.71 and $80.54, with an estimated average price of $78.51. The stock is now traded at around $76.566500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.686700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 503.95%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 53,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 208.21%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 196.97%. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $325.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 120.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 232.06%. The purchase prices were between $105.49 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $305.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.