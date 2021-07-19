Logo
GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Helen Of Troy, Consolidated Edison Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Helen Of Troy, Consolidated Edison Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC owns 1006 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gps+wealth+strategies+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 138,302 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 64,340 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  3. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 56,844 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,701 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,636 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $62.13 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $65.02. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $145.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.71 and $80.54, with an estimated average price of $78.51. The stock is now traded at around $76.566500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (FGD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.686700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 503.95%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 53,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 208.21%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $116.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 196.97%. The purchase prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46. The stock is now traded at around $325.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 120.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 232.06%. The purchase prices were between $105.49 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $305.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $231.1, with an estimated average price of $219.45.

Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC keeps buying
