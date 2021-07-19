Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: IEFA, ESGV, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 187,858 shares, 21.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 78,425 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 328,205 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 430,322 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 213,517 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.637100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 103,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2485.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3520.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $276.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.