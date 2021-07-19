Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: IEFA, ESGV, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT,
- Added Positions: IVV, XLF, AAXJ, XLI, ESGE, IEF, SUSB,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VTI, IWF, XLK, IUSG, IVW,
- Sold Out: IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 187,858 shares, 21.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 78,425 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 328,205 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 430,322 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 213,517 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.637100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 103,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2485.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3520.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $276.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
