White Bay Pt Llc Buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Altria Group Inc, GameStop Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company White Bay Pt Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Simon Property Group Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, GameStop Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Bay Pt Llc. As of 2021Q2, White Bay Pt Llc owns 637 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITE BAY PT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+bay+pt+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHITE BAY PT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,400 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 6,122 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,830 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,000 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 4,020 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 421,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 136,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $279.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSAC)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 200,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 533.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 325,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 155.81%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $146.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 124,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 339.02%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 87,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 847.25%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.579600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 316,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 116.57%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 109,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 332.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 89,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of WHITE BAY PT LLC. Also check out:

1. WHITE BAY PT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WHITE BAY PT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WHITE BAY PT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WHITE BAY PT LLC keeps buying
