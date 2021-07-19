White Bay Pt Llc Buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Altria Group Inc, GameStop Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV

New Purchases: PSXP, JNPR, AMT, EOG, PSAC, COP, SYF, ARKK, ASML, UPST, SLB, DRI, HIMX, KKR, VZ, GOLD, PEP, AVB, FCX, VLO, KEY, TRTN, RBLX, ABT, DD, LOGI, MMP, GLPI, URA, LLY, GPS, MET, AEM, CNI, AJRD, GD, MVIS, BLNK, XOP, ACN, ATVI, ALL, AIG, COF, PAA, LIN, RDS.A, SU, SKT, TOL, CUBE, VOD, YUM, CHTR, TSLA, CHWY, XLU, AMAT, DLR, FE, RF, SCCO, UAL, V, ALLY, GOOG, W, HOME, INVH, AJAX, ACWI, BRK.B, XEC, DKS, EMR, EQR, HAS, HSY, LB, MFA, NKE, NOC, PBR, SWK, UNP, WMB, SPB, TWTR, RUN, PINS, PSTH, FST, EWW, FEZ, PLD, AAP, ADSK, BBY, BXMT, CMCSA, NNN, ED, CMI, EL, EXPD, FITB, GE, GIS, GEL, IIVI, IDCC, IP, KBH, MFC, VTRS, NVDA, NTAP, NSC, PPL, PSA, O, CRM, NLOK, TJX, WLTW, VG, HBI, SPR, TIPT, FIVE, SHLX, STOR, UA, BKR, DELL, MDLA, DKNG, U, CPNG, EWG, EWZ, FXI, KBE, PICK, TUR, VNQ, SIRI, EDU, ENBL, HEXO, AM, TRTX, AIKI, NAKD, MMQ,

MO, GME, DIA, QCOM, AAPL, CI, BAC, C, DIS, BND, FB, MRVL, XLE, IWM, MSFT, TGT, AGNC, KMB, LUMN, BABA, IBM, XLF, EBAY, ABNB, NUE, WBA, VCSH, NRZ, RIO, MRK, AMGN, VCIT, BLK, WORK, RTX, BHP, PXD, LMT, WHR, MDT, AZN, TAK, STLD, CAH, HBAN, TM, AAL, UNIT, CNQ, CCL, AVGO, WPC, BTWN, NEE, XLNX, NLY, ADI, PSX, MAR, CCIV, BA, CME, MELI, Sold Out: NXPI, ADBE, PDD, ROIC, IAC, FUTU, MDB, TMUS, TWLO, XOM, PYPL, COUP, BILI, TLRY, TLRY, BIDU, PFE, SHOP, PS, VEEV, MPLX, CRWD, SNAP, INTU, NOW, DM, SPOT, TTD, IYR, SEDG, HII, DFS, HUBS, AMD, APPN, FIVN, BTI, SNOW, TECH, NET, EMB, VCLT, SBSW, CDNS, CPB, COHR, STWD, LMNX, QGEN, STX, ARE, TEAM, TLT, DASH, DPZ, HIG, LII, UBA, INSP, BGS, SE, LC, QSR, STNE, ORCC, APPS, ZI, BIGC, CNX, APTS, OKTA, SOS, WMC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Phillips 66 Partners LP, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Simon Property Group Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, GameStop Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Bay Pt Llc. As of 2021Q2, White Bay Pt Llc owns 637 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,400 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 6,122 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,830 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,000 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 4,020 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 421,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 136,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $279.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $12.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 200,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 533.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 325,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 155.81%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $146.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 124,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 339.02%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 87,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 847.25%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.579600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 316,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 116.57%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 109,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 332.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 89,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

White Bay Pt Llc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.