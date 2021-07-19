Logo
Eagle Health Investments LP Buys American Well Corp, DexCom Inc, Outset Medical Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Eagle Health Investments LP (Current Portfolio) buys American Well Corp, DexCom Inc, Outset Medical Inc, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Health Investments LP. As of 2021Q2, Eagle Health Investments LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eagle Health Investments LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+health+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eagle Health Investments LP
  1. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 399,789 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.05%
  2. Humana Inc (HUM) - 47,721 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
  3. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 85,277 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.87%
  4. Natera Inc (NTRA) - 163,194 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  5. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 108,179 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.429300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 727,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $43.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.45 and $84.26, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Olink Holding AB (OLK)

Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Olink Holding AB. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 147.83%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $435.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 91.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.49 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 186,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 49.66%. The purchase prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 56,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 59.07%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $164.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 57,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: argenx SE (ARGX)

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in argenx SE by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1. The stock is now traded at around $312.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 53,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Axonics Inc (AXNX)

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Axonics Inc by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 234,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Eagle Health Investments LP sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

Eagle Health Investments LP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

Sold Out: Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp (DFHT)

Eagle Health Investments LP sold out a holding in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $13.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eagle Health Investments LP. Also check out:

1. Eagle Health Investments LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eagle Health Investments LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eagle Health Investments LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eagle Health Investments LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
