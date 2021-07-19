Logo
Davy Asset Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, KnowBe4 Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, , Medtronic PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Davy Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, KnowBe4 Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, FMC Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, , Medtronic PLC, 3M Co, McAfee Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davy Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Davy Asset Management Ltd owns 247 stocks with a total value of $653 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Davy Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davy+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Davy Asset Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,260 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,617 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 854.83%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 107,997 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 260,836 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.40%
  5. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 62,056 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.42%
New Purchase: KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 149,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 124,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Micro Focus International PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.51 and $7.89, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 155,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 854.83%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2577.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 6,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 643,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 58,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FMC Corp (FMC)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in FMC Corp by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 79,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $38.568500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 260,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 198,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $49, with an estimated average price of $46.35.

Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Davy Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Davy Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Davy Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Davy Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Davy Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
