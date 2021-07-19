Davy Asset Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, KnowBe4 Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, , Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: KNBE, BB, ALRM, CGNT, CGNT, MFGP, SCWX, BMI, DQ, AFYA, ARCE, POOL, NEW,
- Added Positions: GOOG, OI, BYND, FMC, GRWG, GPK, CALM, BCPC, DE, SMG, BLL, AGCO, CVGW, AVO, NEOG, IFF, SXT, RAVN, AMRS, LNN, JBT, SPGI, A, IP, ARD, VMI, WRK, ARNA, SWI, ZYNE, CRBP, OKTA, SAIL, LNDC, ZIXI, ZS, NET, PING, MIME, CHGG, PRLB, VRSN, QLYS, RPD, PRGO, BFAM, NVS, CGNX, IGC, ABBV, TWOU, STT, TEVA, AKAM, LRN, TMO, VHC, CRWD, EDU, GNTX, FEYE, HUGE, CARA, LOPE, NBEV, IBM, ATGE, TAL, STRA, YCBD, PAYX, INTC, OXI1, CLX, LAIX, LAUR, GOTU, GRMN, GHC, TXN, YQ, ZTS, PRDO, GWW, AMT, CTSH, BKNG, ALLE, ST,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MDT, MMM, MCFE, CSCO, PFPT, ANSS, ATEN, CVLT, ACN, FFIV, XYL, VRNS, OSPN, NTCT, PANW, CYBR, RDWR, TENB, AAPL, MSFT, FTNT, CHKP, MRK, SIVB, BRK.B, NVDA, V, FB, AMZN, ADBE, TJX, NLOK, PG, TUFN, LRCX, MO, PEG, AMAT, RTX, MAS, HD, UPS, SPLK, NDAQ, STE, TER, WEX, PFE, PEP, MDLZ, EMN, NKE, BLK, BIIB, COST, DAVA, FAST, HSIC, TNDM, HOLX, INTU, LLY, ADP, MITK, HRB, BABA, BR,
- Sold Out: GWPH, PS, VRNT, FNV, GILD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Davy Asset Management Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,260 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,617 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 854.83%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 107,997 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 260,836 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.40%
- The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 62,056 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.42%
Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 149,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 124,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)
Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Micro Focus International PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.51 and $7.89, with an estimated average price of $7.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 155,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 854.83%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2577.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 6,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: O-I Glass Inc (OI)
Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in O-I Glass Inc by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 643,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $124.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 58,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in FMC Corp by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 79,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 33.40%. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $38.568500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 260,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)
Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $34.91 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 198,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $49, with an estimated average price of $46.35.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.
