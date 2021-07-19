Logo
Manning & Napier Group, Llc Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Amazon.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, CDW Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Manning & Napier Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian National Railway Co, Amazon.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Moody's Corporation, sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, CDW Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manning & Napier Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Manning & Napier Group, Llc owns 282 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manning+%26+napier+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 115,015 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.04%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,072,295 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 129,238 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,776,711 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,001,489 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 573,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $86.12, with an estimated average price of $80.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 993,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,067,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $77.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 333,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $351.242500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 69,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $601.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 2192.61%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $101.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,276,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3520.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 115,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 76.22%. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $370.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 430,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 222.49%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $236.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 365,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 41.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,188,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,206,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.



Here is the complete portfolio of MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MANNING & NAPIER GROUP, LLC keeps buying
