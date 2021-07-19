Manning & Napier Group, Llc Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Amazon.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, CDW Corp

New Purchases: PG, H, VZ, WAB, NOC, ADBE, KHC, LHX, MSI, RSG, BBL, CLX, BR, RIO, OMC, SNY, EMN, CPB, HBAN, WHR, BTI, STLD, PBR.A, BAH, CF, WSM, SNA, AOS, BG, RE, RPM, FNF, PKG, CMA, HUBB, RS, TAK, PHG, PKX, CDNS, VTR, NXRT, TLK, GRFS, EAGG,

PG, H, VZ, WAB, NOC, ADBE, KHC, LHX, MSI, RSG, BBL, CLX, BR, RIO, OMC, SNY, EMN, CPB, HBAN, WHR, BTI, STLD, PBR.A, BAH, CF, WSM, SNA, AOS, BG, RE, RPM, FNF, PKG, CMA, HUBB, RS, TAK, PHG, PKX, CDNS, VTR, NXRT, TLK, GRFS, EAGG, Added Positions: CNI, AMZN, MCO, CRM, GOOGL, CMCSA, NEM, ORCL, NVS, IFF, LIN, ADP, QCOM, ADI, C, WMT, BMY, CSCO, FMC, JNJ, VRTX, CINF, GWW, USMV, MRK, VCSH, VCIT, GRMN, GOLD, GD, GILD, HIG, INTC, IBM, LMT, CB, ALL, CL, CAG, CMI, NTAP, DGX, RF, ITE, MMM, TRV, TSN, UL, UNP, BND, ADM, BMRN, CAT, DLTR, ESS, EXR, FITB, HON, ITW, KMB, KR, MDLZ, PLD, REXR, SPY, SPTS, SGEN, NOW, USB, WM, JCI, AEM, AVB, BBY, CHRW, CRH, CUZ, EMR, GIS, GPC, HSY, HD, MUB, HYG, USIG, MAA, NKE, NUE, RADI, SPSB, SCHD, SNN, SJM, SWCH, TRNO, VGLT, WELL, ETN, STNE, PRGO, CCI, DIS, HUM, SUSC, USHY, MGA, SKM, JNK, SHM, VYM, VYMI, BNDX, VWO, VGSH, VGIT, VCLT, CCEP,

COG, CDW, BRK.B, VMC, BAC, AXP, MDT, INCY, MLM, EOG, XOM, ALC, SBAC, NSC, EMB, COP, AZO, FB, WRB, STZ, CHTR, LULU, TTE, JPM, SLB, NVDA, MBB, BLK, MA, PEAK, VOO, V, EQIX, AMT, COLD, EQT, IDXX, CME, PEP, PXD, SPGI, SE, UNH, FR, VMBS, BP, SUI, CPT, LAMR, KRC, GOOG, CCJ, CHCT, INVH, ADC, GPK, ISRG, HTA, DEI, HSKA, ELS, CPRT, NSP, VB, VTV, AMH, PAC, VO, VNQ, NTB, ACC, DLR, VEA, GTY, UDR, APLE, EWBC, GSIE, OMAB, BA, O, PSA, ASR, BSX, BDN, CBOE, LSI, HLT, HMC, ESGD, ESGU, CTRE, IIPR, Sold Out: BABA, TXN, PFE, ABBV, WFC, ACN, LLY, RTX, TFC, TT, KLAC, PNC, LYB, MPC, PH, SYY, FAST, VFC, VLO, ROK, PPG, SWK, SWKS, BKR, HRL, RSP, DEO, DOV, CNQ, TEL, STAG, SU, HR, RCI, EC, VTRS, AIRC, KOF, BOX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian National Railway Co, Amazon.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Moody's Corporation, sells Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, CDW Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manning & Napier Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Manning & Napier Group, Llc owns 282 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 115,015 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.04% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,072,295 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 129,238 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,776,711 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,001,489 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $139.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 573,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $86.12, with an estimated average price of $80.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 993,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,067,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $77.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 333,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $351.242500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 69,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $601.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 2192.61%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $101.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,276,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3520.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 115,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 76.22%. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $370.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 430,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 222.49%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $236.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 365,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 41.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,188,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,206,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.