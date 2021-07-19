MAI Wealth Advisors Buys NVIDIA Corp, Realty Income Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Lowe's Inc, MetLife Inc, Oracle Corp

New Purchases: RYH, FWONK, ERIE, ADMS, CBOE, MPNGY, XSOE, ABG, BRKS, SPGI, QRVO, BSY, SNOW, ROST, PAGS, AFIN, SNAP, WAL, SHZHY, EVVTY, MGM, LNC, ILMN, ESGU, ALGN, DISCA, FNDE, AZN, VIAC, BK, UFPI, GDDY, PECO, XLRE, VOE, SCHC, ELAN, FLGE, FEX, PENN, ALXN, AVY, BBBY, CCL, CHE, DXCM, D, FNB, MRVL, FSK, PLUG, PSA, SBAC, WPM, UAL, CIDM, CYDY, CIM, AMCX,

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Realty Income Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, MetLife Inc, Oracle Corp, Millicom International Cellular SA, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MAI Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, MAI Wealth Advisors owns 753 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 822,456 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 716,861 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 441,139 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,137,372 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,184 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $292.236000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $45.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 193,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The purchase prices were between $189.16 and $229.03, with an estimated average price of $206.7. The stock is now traded at around $181.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $5.96, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $4.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 543,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Meituan. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $85.24, with an estimated average price of $75.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 300.99%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $746.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 4853.06%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 162,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 88.43%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 220,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 270.20%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $389.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $293.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 160,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 201.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 152,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.