MAI Wealth Advisors Buys NVIDIA Corp, Realty Income Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Lowe's Inc, MetLife Inc, Oracle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cleveland, OH, based Investment company MAI Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Realty Income Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, MetLife Inc, Oracle Corp, Millicom International Cellular SA, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MAI Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, MAI Wealth Advisors owns 753 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAI Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mai+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAI Wealth Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 822,456 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 716,861 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 441,139 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,137,372 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,184 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $292.236000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $45.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 193,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The purchase prices were between $189.16 and $229.03, with an estimated average price of $206.7. The stock is now traded at around $181.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $5.96, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $4.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 543,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Meituan (MPNGY)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Meituan. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $85.24, with an estimated average price of $75.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 300.99%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $746.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 4853.06%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 162,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 88.43%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 220,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 270.20%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $389.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $293.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 160,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 201.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 152,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.

Sold Out: (VAR)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of MAI Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. MAI Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAI Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAI Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAI Wealth Advisors keeps buying
