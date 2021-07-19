MAI Wealth Advisors Buys NVIDIA Corp, Realty Income Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Lowe's Inc, MetLife Inc, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: RYH, FWONK, ERIE, ADMS, CBOE, MPNGY, XSOE, ABG, BRKS, SPGI, QRVO, BSY, SNOW, ROST, PAGS, AFIN, SNAP, WAL, SHZHY, EVVTY, MGM, LNC, ILMN, ESGU, ALGN, DISCA, FNDE, AZN, VIAC, BK, UFPI, GDDY, PECO, XLRE, VOE, SCHC, ELAN, FLGE, FEX, PENN, ALXN, AVY, BBBY, CCL, CHE, DXCM, D, FNB, MRVL, FSK, PLUG, PSA, SBAC, WPM, UAL, CIDM, CYDY, CIM, AMCX,
- Added Positions: IVV, NVDA, O, SCHX, IEFA, PANW, PYPL, C, SCHV, IEMG, SCHM, IJH, SCHG, AMZN, AAPL, SCHA, ROKU, IVE, VIG, IWM, SPY, IWN, FB, EFA, IJR, MDY, SCHF, COST, PEP, TSM, V, SCHE, ADBE, NLY, BDX, LMT, TXN, CHTR, FTCH, FREL, IJK, IWF, SCZ, VEA, ATVI, KO, SYK, DIS, OTIS, EEM, FTCS, IVW, IWD, VEU, MMM, ABT, ACN, AMAT, ADSK, BRK.B, BSX, CVS, CSCO, CMCSA, DPZ, NEE, FDX, HON, MDT, PGR, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, RTX, VZ, AVGO, IJJ, ITOT, IWB, IWO, IWR, SCHH, VOO, VWO, CB, APD, AMT, BAC, OZK, BMY, ETN, MTCH, IBM, MDLZ, MCD, NSRGY, NFLX, NKE, PNC, SWK, UNP, UNH, WFC, NEO, HOMB, BX, VOWA, KMI, EEMA, FNDX, JKG, JKH, JKK, QQQ, SDY, VGT, VO, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, PLD, VCEL, AMD, AFL, A, ALL, AON, AZPN, ATRC, AZO, ADP, BP, BIDU, SAN, BA, CRH, CSX, CAT, LUMN, FIS, CVX, CLX, CL, COP, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DTE, DRI, DASTY, DTEGY, DIOD, DOV, ECL, EW, EMR, ENTG, EFX, EQIX, FITB, FMS, GS, DANOY, LHX, HEINY, IEX, INTU, ISRG, SJM, MRO, MMC, MU, MIDD, MS, NJDCY, NTDOY, NDSN, NSC, NVS, PFE, PXD, LIN, PG, PRU, PHM, RHHBY, ROK, SLB, SMG, SPG, TTWO, TDY, TEF, TER, THO, TSCO, UL, VLO, WRB, GWW, ANTM, ZBRA, ZBH, CMG, SSDOY, RDS.B, LBTYK, BR, DAL, IBKR, MELI, MSCI, PM, RGA, TCEHY, DPSGY, GVDNY, BUD, RBGLY, DG, PDRDY, NXPI, GM, BAH, LPLA, PPRUY, QLYS, BFAM, ZTS, ICLR, ALLE, IARE, PAYC, QSR, SHOP, RACE, SQ, HHDS, KBRS, FND, MRNA, DOW, CTVA, ADYEY, CARR, DKNG, PLTR, ARKK, DLS, EFV, FDN, FNDA, FNDF, GBTC, IBB, IJS, IJT, IWP, IWS, IYW, MTUM, RSP, SCHD, SPLV, VB, VBR, VFH, VNQ, VONE, VYM, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, MET, ORCL, TIGO, SHW, CCI, LLY, HD, ABBV, JNJ, MA, CRM, SNPS, WMT, GOOG, T, CTSH, DOCU, ASML, AEP, AIT, BIIB, CPB, CME, CLF, DEO, EL, HDB, INTC, MRK, TTC, UPS, XLNX, ALBO, GNRC, TRGP, MPC, EPAM, ETSY, FTSM, MO, AIG, THRM, TFC, BAX, BLK, CP, COF, FUN, CNP, SCHW, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, STZ, COO, DHI, DHR, DD, DUK, ENB, ETR, EPD, EXC, FDS, FE, F, FCX, AJRD, GD, GE, GEL, GILD, GPN, HPQ, HBAN, ICE, J, LKQ, LEN, LII, MMP, MGA, MAR, MKC, MTD, MCHP, MPWR, VTRS, NTES, ES, NTRS, NOC, PAYX, BKNG, RPM, RJF, RMD, ROP, RDS.A, POOL, SNA, SONY, SO, STE, TSN, USB, VFC, WMMVY, WMB, WSM, YUM, AABB, SMFG, ET, CSII, TMUS, PODD, TEL, LULU, AWK, EXPGY, TAK, AGNC, CSLLY, LZAGY, PBA, SSNC, FRC, AAGIY, DSDVY, NOW, MPLX, WES, CDW, PSXP, PAGP, BABA, CFRX, LBRDK, SITE, FTV, VVV, AM, TCDA, NIO, DELL, BYND, ACWI, DIA, DLN, DVY, FEZ, FPE, FPX, FTSL, HDV, USMV, VGK, VTV, VUG, VV, XBI, XLI,
- Sold Out: LW, ED, DVN, DLTR, FLIR, FISV, NWL, RCL, SNN, AMG, TAL, VAR, ULTA, SYY, UPLD, FTEC, MARK, ALGT, WAB, THS, STM, DAR, APH,
These are the top 5 holdings of MAI Wealth Advisors
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 822,456 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 716,861 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 441,139 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,137,372 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,184 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $292.236000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $45.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 193,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)
MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The purchase prices were between $189.16 and $229.03, with an estimated average price of $206.7. The stock is now traded at around $181.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)
MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $5.96, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $4.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 543,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Meituan (MPNGY)
MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Meituan. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $85.24, with an estimated average price of $75.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 300.99%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $746.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 4853.06%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 162,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 88.43%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 220,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 270.20%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $389.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $293.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 160,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 201.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 152,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06.Sold Out: (VAR)
MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.Sold Out: (FLIR)
MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.
