Bridges Investment Management Inc Buys Cable One Inc, AptarGroup Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Alphabet Inc, Lowe's Inc

New Purchases: CABO, ATR, APH, BMO, DHR, EL, TRI, YUM, GTBIF, 6CQ, DVY, MGK, VOT,

CABO, ATR, APH, BMO, DHR, EL, TRI, YUM, GTBIF, 6CQ, DVY, MGK, VOT, Added Positions: AMT, BWXT, IAA, IVV, EEM, VEA, VWO, TSLA, NVDA, CASY, EW, ATVI, VIG, ADP, IJK, IJJ, EOG, LHX, AVGO, TPL, TXN, ICE, KLAC, UPS, INTU, CTLT, CTAS, TJX, MDT, LMT, VTV,

AMT, BWXT, IAA, IVV, EEM, VEA, VWO, TSLA, NVDA, CASY, EW, ATVI, VIG, ADP, IJK, IJJ, EOG, LHX, AVGO, TPL, TXN, ICE, KLAC, UPS, INTU, CTLT, CTAS, TJX, MDT, LMT, VTV, Reduced Positions: AAPL, DIS, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT, LOW, BKNG, BLK, UNP, MA, V, UNH, TMO, FB, HD, BRK.B, SIVB, CMCSA, JPM, SHW, ADBE, ADSK, PYPL, IWF, ODFL, SCHW, IQV, IJR, MCD, PEP, IWD, CVX, JNJ, PGR, TRU, ALC, BA, ECL, IBM, SPGI, ORCL, ROP, TGT, WFC, ACN, AMGN, FISV, HON, CRM, SBUX, ULTA, PM, PANW, GOOG, VEU, MMM, MO, CSCO, ETN, NEE, MMC, PG, SYK, WMT, TMX, IJS, IWR, T, ABT, AEP, AXP, AJG, BMY, CNI, CLX, KO, CL, CAG, DE, D, DD, EMR, ENB, EPD, XOM, AJRD, GD, GIS, ILMN, INTC, KMB, MDLZ, MMP, MRK, NKE, PFE, LIN, QCOM, RDS.A, SO, SWK, USB, RTX, VZ, WM, NIOBF, ABBV, LW, DOW, VNQ, VO,

AAPL, DIS, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT, LOW, BKNG, BLK, UNP, MA, V, UNH, TMO, FB, HD, BRK.B, SIVB, CMCSA, JPM, SHW, ADBE, ADSK, PYPL, IWF, ODFL, SCHW, IQV, IJR, MCD, PEP, IWD, CVX, JNJ, PGR, TRU, ALC, BA, ECL, IBM, SPGI, ORCL, ROP, TGT, WFC, ACN, AMGN, FISV, HON, CRM, SBUX, ULTA, PM, PANW, GOOG, VEU, MMM, MO, CSCO, ETN, NEE, MMC, PG, SYK, WMT, TMX, IJS, IWR, T, ABT, AEP, AXP, AJG, BMY, CNI, CLX, KO, CL, CAG, DE, D, DD, EMR, ENB, EPD, XOM, AJRD, GD, GIS, ILMN, INTC, KMB, MDLZ, MMP, MRK, NKE, PFE, LIN, QCOM, RDS.A, SO, SWK, USB, RTX, VZ, WM, NIOBF, ABBV, LW, DOW, VNQ, VO, Sold Out: DAL, BABA, MNST, TLRY, TLRY,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cable One Inc, AptarGroup Inc, American Tower Corp, BWX Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Alphabet Inc, Lowe's Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridges Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bridges Investment Management Inc owns 220 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridges+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,451,177 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 520,139 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.31% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 478,537 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,489 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 300 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $1866.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.1 and $157.56, with an estimated average price of $147.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $231.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $315.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $279.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 167,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $644.617100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 50.11%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $292.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 73.53%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $99.199500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.