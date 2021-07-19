Logo
Bridges Investment Management Inc Buys Cable One Inc, AptarGroup Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Alphabet Inc, Lowe's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Omaha, NE, based Investment company Bridges Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cable One Inc, AptarGroup Inc, American Tower Corp, BWX Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Alphabet Inc, Lowe's Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridges Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bridges Investment Management Inc owns 220 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridges+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,451,177 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.22%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 520,139 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.31%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 478,537 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 36,489 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 300 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $1866.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.1 and $157.56, with an estimated average price of $147.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cresco Labs Inc (6CQ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $231.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $315.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $279.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $57.67 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.36. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 167,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $644.617100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 50.11%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $292.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 73.53%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $99.199500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
