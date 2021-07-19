JATT Acquisition Corp Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of $138 Million Initial Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JATT Acquisition Corp Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of $138 Million Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

JATT Acquisition Corp (the “Company”), today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 13,800,000 units, including 1,800,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $138,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “JATT U” on July 14, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols “JATT” and “JATT WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

JATT Acquisition Corp is led by Chairman and CEO Someit Sidhu. The Company is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue its initial business combination with any business or industry, it intends to focus its search primarily in the life sciences sector.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 13, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 1-800-248-8863, [email protected], or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the offering and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $139,380,000 (or $10.10 per unit sold in the offering) was placed in the Company's trust account. An audited balance sheet of the Company reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the IPO and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210719005742r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005742/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment