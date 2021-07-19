SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating LCAP, WHIAX, DISSX, and PESPX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II, Delaware Ivy High Income Fund Class A, BNY Mellon Small Cap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares, and BNY Mellon MidCap Index Fund Investor Shares. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 400-4966.



Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II ( LCAP) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the recent transaction announced between Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II ( LCAP, Financial) and MSP Recovery, including with respect to: (i) material conflicts of interest between the directors, officers and advisors of LCAP and MSP Recovery; (ii) the basis for the valuation ascribed to the target; and (iii) the resignations of several officers and directors during the negotiation of the transaction, among other things. Stockholders who purchased LCAP before July 12, 2021, have standing for certain shareholder rights claims and remedies. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Delaware Ivy High Income Fund Class A (WHIAX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Delaware Ivy High Income Fund Class A (WHIAX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating Delaware Ivy High Income Fund Class A regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders.

BNY Mellon Small Cap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares (DISSX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

BNY Mellon Small Cap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares (DISSX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating BNY Mellon Small Cap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders.

BNY Mellon MidCap Index Fund Investor Shares (PESPX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

BNY Mellon MidCap Index Fund Investor Shares (PESPX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating BNY Mellon MidCap Index Fund Investor Shares regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

