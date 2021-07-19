Logo
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating LCAP, WHIAX, DISSX, and PESPX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II, Delaware Ivy High Income Fund Class A, BNY Mellon Small Cap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares, and BNY Mellon MidCap Index Fund Investor Shares. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 400-4966.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II ( LCAP) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the recent transaction announced between Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (

LCAP, Financial) and MSP Recovery, including with respect to: (i) material conflicts of interest between the directors, officers and advisors of LCAP and MSP Recovery; (ii) the basis for the valuation ascribed to the target; and (iii) the resignations of several officers and directors during the negotiation of the transaction, among other things. Stockholders who purchased LCAP before July 12, 2021, have standing for certain shareholder rights claims and remedies. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Delaware Ivy High Income Fund Class A (WHIAX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating Delaware Ivy High Income Fund Class A regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

BNY Mellon Small Cap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares (DISSX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating BNY Mellon Small Cap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

BNY Mellon MidCap Index Fund Investor Shares (PESPX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating BNY Mellon MidCap Index Fund Investor Shares regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

[email protected]
(619) 400-4966
www.barrlaw.com

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
[email protected]
619-400-4966
501 W Broadway Suite 800
San Diego, CA 92101
www.barrlaw.com

