Afya Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 26

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya ( AFYA), today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on August 27 at 11:00 AM EDT.

Dialing numbers for the conference will be posted next to the event. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br/.

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

