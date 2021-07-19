Mister Car Wash Continues Expansion in Florida with Hudson Opening

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mister Car Wash continues to expand its presence in the Sunshine State with the opening of its newest location at 12611 US-19 in Hudson, FL. The Hudson and Port Richey areas are rapidly growing, and this location is situated to provide customers and members access as they travel to the coast from both 1-75 and Suncoast Pkwy.

Mister has nearly 800 team members in Florida and has grown significantly through acquisition and new build locations since first entering the state in 2007. This growth has provided team members with opportunities to create careers and develop others around them. Over 90% of Mister's store managers nationwide have been promoted from within creating a pipeline for growth in the company and a culture of caring.

"Customers and members feel the unique Mister experience comes from team members who care when they visit one of our stores," stated Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. "The continued expansion in Florida is not only creating even more growth opportunities for our team members, but also sharing the Mister experience with even more customers and new members of our Unlimited Wash Club," he added.

For those who want to experience the Mister "shine" for themselves, the new Hudson location will be offering free car washes on July 31 and August 1.

Hours of operation of the new store are Monday - Saturday 7:30 am-7:00 pm and Sunday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm. For more information about the new location, please visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/hudson/

Join the Mister Car Wash team

Candidates interested in joining the Mister Car Wash team at any local store can apply online at careers.mistercarwash.com. Mister Car Wash is an equal opportunity employer, and new team members will receive a wide variety of benefits including competitive pay, paid-time-off earned from day one, generous benefits, and free car washes.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 340 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. People are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture that brings to life the Mister experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to Mister Car Wash's expansion efforts and branding initiatives. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: developments involving the Company's competitors and its industry; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or grow its number of subscription members; potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to open and operate new locations on a timely and cost-effective manner; the Company's ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and consummate such acquisitions on attractive terms; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand reputation; the Company's reliance on and relationships with third-party suppliers; risk related to the Company's indebtedness and capital requirements; risk related to governmental laws and regulations applicable to the Company and its business; the Company's ability to maintain security and prevent unauthorized access to electronic and other confidential information; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 28, 2021 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Investors Relations section of the Company's website at www.mistercarwash.com .

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

