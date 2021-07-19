Logo
MoneyGram to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference call scheduled for Friday, July 30 at 9 a.m. ET

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 19, 2021

DALLAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

MoneyGram_International_Logo.jpg

Toll Free: 1-800-458-4121
Toll/International: 1-929-477-0324
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145821

Replay Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 3760279
Replay is available through Friday, August 6, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.
MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve nearly 150 million people across the globe over the last five years.

The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve consumers through MoneyGram Online (MGO), its direct-to-consumer digital business, its global retail network and its emerging embedded finance business for enterprise customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

Media Contact
Stephen Reiff
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA48004&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneygram-to-release-second-quarter-2021-results-301336711.html

SOURCE MoneyGram

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA48004&Transmission_Id=202107191530PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA48004&DateId=20210719
